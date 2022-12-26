St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

Photo by Image by Deric from Unsplash

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires.

However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.

Often referred to as the "Great Divorce," the St. Louis County Library published an article with the following information about the political dissolution between the city and county: "Prior to 1877, St. Louis County encompassed the City of St. Louis plus all other areas within the county boundaries."

A vote was held on August 22, 1876, in both the City of St. Louis and the rest of St. Louis County as to whether the city should leave the county and become an independent city.

After a recount that took nearly four months, supporters of the initiative ended up with enough votes to separate St. Louis City from St. Louis County.

Ever since, the City of St. Louis has operated as both a city and a county.

Why did St. Louis City want a "divorce" from St. Louis County?

Back in the 1870s, St. Louis was the fourth largest city in America. At the time of the "Great Divorce," the city had a population of over 310,000. Meanwhile, the remaining areas of St. Louis County were rural with a population of just around 30,000.

The city was also much more affluent than the rest of the county as well. Therefore, many residents of St. Louis felt like the county was getting an unfair share of the city's wealth and taxes, so they decided it was time to split.

Another factor was politics, local politics, to be exact. City residents felt like the county was exuding too much influence and power over them.

So, at the end of 1876, the City of St. Louis "divorced" itself from St. Louis County to become an independent city.

What makes the "Great Divorce" so costly today?

At the time, leaving St. Louis County seemed like a good idea to many St. Louisans. In fact, the city went on to grow and prosper for several decades and hosted several major events like the 1904 Worlds Fair and the 1904 Summer Olympics.

However, after St. Louis' population peaked at 856,000 in 1950, the city began to decline.

For example, just a decade later, its population had fallen to 750,000.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County began experiencing a population surge as more and more residents moved from the city to neighboring suburbs.

In fact, by 1970, less than a century after the "Great Divorce," the population of St. Louis County had surpassed St. Louis City.

Today, the City of St. Louis has less than 300,000 residents - while St. Louis County has nearly one million residents.

The city has lost more than people. Businesses, jobs, wealth, and political clout have all declined in St. Louis over the last several decades.

And that is what makes the breakup of St. Louis City and St. Louis County one of the costliest divorces in American history.

St. Louis is no longer one of the biggest cities in America.

It struggles to attract jobs and capital. Furthermore, the city has high levels of poverty due to the massive loss of residents and wealth that have left.

Therefore, splitting from St. Louis County didn't turn out to be such a good idea in the long run

Have the city and country tried to reconcile and get back together?

Many St. Louis residents recognized long ago that it was a mistake to leave the county. So, there have been some attempts to patch things up and get back together.

According to this article from St. Louis Magazine, here are some high-profile examples of when the city attempted to rejoin the county.

In 1924, a new board of freeholders formed, this time to suggest reunification. The county voted no.

A 1930 bid for a metropolitan government was also soundly defeated. At Missouri’s 1945 constitutional convention, an exasperated city official announced that St. Louis “suffers like one whose feet are hobbled, whose hands are manacled and whose body is enclosed in a steel corset.”

In 1959, a new board of freeholders proposed a District Plan in which the city re-entered the county, and the county became the metropolitan government for both. Voters in the city and the county overwhelmingly rejected the idea.

Unfortunately, for the City of St. Louis, all of their attempts at reunification failed.

In short, when St. Louis City left St. Louis County back in 1876, it probably made financial and political sense to many residents. However, in the last several decades, the "Great Divorce" no longer looks so good to city residents. For example, in addition to losing people, St. Louis has lost jobs, capital, and much of its political clout to neighboring St. Louis County.