Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO2lC_0juwHPwq00
Photo byImage by Deric from Unsplash

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires.

However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.

Often referred to as the "Great Divorce," the St. Louis County Library published an article with the following information about the political dissolution between the city and county: "Prior to 1877, St. Louis County encompassed the City of St. Louis plus all other areas within the county boundaries."

A vote was held on August 22, 1876, in both the City of St. Louis and the rest of St. Louis County as to whether the city should leave the county and become an independent city.

After a recount that took nearly four months, supporters of the initiative ended up with enough votes to separate St. Louis City from St. Louis County.

Ever since, the City of St. Louis has operated as both a city and a county.

Why did St. Louis City want a "divorce" from St. Louis County?

Back in the 1870s, St. Louis was the fourth largest city in America. At the time of the "Great Divorce," the city had a population of over 310,000. Meanwhile, the remaining areas of St. Louis County were rural with a population of just around 30,000.

The city was also much more affluent than the rest of the county as well. Therefore, many residents of St. Louis felt like the county was getting an unfair share of the city's wealth and taxes, so they decided it was time to split.

Another factor was politics, local politics, to be exact. City residents felt like the county was exuding too much influence and power over them.

So, at the end of 1876, the City of St. Louis "divorced" itself from St. Louis County to become an independent city.

What makes the "Great Divorce" so costly today?

At the time, leaving St. Louis County seemed like a good idea to many St. Louisans. In fact, the city went on to grow and prosper for several decades and hosted several major events like the 1904 Worlds Fair and the 1904 Summer Olympics.

However, after St. Louis' population peaked at 856,000 in 1950, the city began to decline.

For example, just a decade later, its population had fallen to 750,000.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County began experiencing a population surge as more and more residents moved from the city to neighboring suburbs.

In fact, by 1970, less than a century after the "Great Divorce," the population of St. Louis County had surpassed St. Louis City.

Today, the City of St. Louis has less than 300,000 residents - while St. Louis County has nearly one million residents.

The city has lost more than people. Businesses, jobs, wealth, and political clout have all declined in St. Louis over the last several decades.

And that is what makes the breakup of St. Louis City and St. Louis County one of the costliest divorces in American history.

St. Louis is no longer one of the biggest cities in America.

It struggles to attract jobs and capital. Furthermore, the city has high levels of poverty due to the massive loss of residents and wealth that have left.

Therefore, splitting from St. Louis County didn't turn out to be such a good idea in the long run

Have the city and country tried to reconcile and get back together?

Many St. Louis residents recognized long ago that it was a mistake to leave the county. So, there have been some attempts to patch things up and get back together.

According to this article from St. Louis Magazine, here are some high-profile examples of when the city attempted to rejoin the county.

In 1924, a new board of freeholders formed, this time to suggest reunification. The county voted no. 
A 1930 bid for a metropolitan government was also soundly defeated. At Missouri’s 1945 constitutional convention, an exasperated city official announced that St. Louis “suffers like one whose feet are hobbled, whose hands are manacled and whose body is enclosed in a steel corset.” 
In 1959, a new board of freeholders proposed a District Plan in which the city re-entered the county, and the county became the metropolitan government for both. Voters in the city and the county overwhelmingly rejected the idea.

Unfortunately, for the City of St. Louis, all of their attempts at reunification failed.

In short, when St. Louis City left St. Louis County back in 1876, it probably made financial and political sense to many residents. However, in the last several decades, the "Great Divorce" no longer looks so good to city residents. For example, in addition to losing people, St. Louis has lost jobs, capital, and much of its political clout to neighboring St. Louis County.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Louis# History# Politics# Government# Economy

Comments / 6

Published by

I help people learn about career opportunities and economic issues impacting their community.

Kansas City, MO
1362 followers

More from Evan Crosby

Salt Lake City, UT

10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:

Read full story
Memphis, TN

10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour

Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average. For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour

San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.

Read full story
9 comments
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America

Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Colorado Springs, Co. - The Colorado Springs area often ranks high on lists of best places to live in the United States. A robust economy and strong job market are among the top reasons why the Pikes Peak region continues to attract new residents.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.

Read full story
6 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Is Phoenix a Good Place to Find a Job?

Phoenix, Az. - The temperatures and housing market aren't the only things that have been hot in Phoenix. The job market has been on fire for the last few years as well. In fact, many people are moving to Phoenix because of the region's strong job market. Therefore, Phoenix can be a good place to find a job for the following reasons.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Phoenix, Az. - Over the last several years, Phoenix has become one of the most popular cities that continues to attract new residents. Many people are moving to the Phoenix area because of its strong economy and job market.

Read full story
8 comments
Saint Louis, MO

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an Hour

1. Aldi - Part-Time Stocker. The grocery retailer Aldi is hiring for part-time stocker positions that pay $16.50 an hour. The job posting says these positions are for fewer than 30 hours a week. However, they come with benefits like health and dental insurance, and employee discounts.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

How to save $200+ on your next trip to the dentist in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - While the cost of medical care often gets a lot of attention, dental care can be expensive as well. Especially, for those who don't have dental insurance.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.

Read full story
7 comments
Bentonville, AR

World's first bikeable building opens in Bentonville

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- recently opened in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building is partially open at 240 S. Main St, following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas City

Photo byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Between 2019 and 2022, the cost of living in the Kansas City area increased by nearly 10%. Even in the last year alone, the cost of living is up by 6%.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy