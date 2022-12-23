10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by Image by R K from Unsplash

Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers.

Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.

In fact, these companies are hiring to fill jobs that pay over $40 an hour, particularly in fields related to finance, manufacturing, and technology.

1. Prolec-GE Waukesha, Inc - Manufacturing Manager

Prolec-GE Waukesha is seeking a candidate with at least 5 years of manufacturing experience for a plant management position.

The job pays between $90,000 to $125,000 a year and includes benefits like health insurance, 401(k) matching, and paid time off.

In addition to 5+ years of manufacturing management experience, candidates should also have a bachelor's degree in a related field.

2. Arnold Transportation Services - Accountant II

Arnold Transportation Services in nearby Grand Prairie is hiring for Accountant II role. Preference will be given to candidates who are CPAs and have at least 3 years of GAAP experience.

The position pays between $80,000 to $90,000 a year and comes with benefits like medical insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) matching.

Candidates should also have a bachelor's degree in accounting or finance.

3. Chime Solutions - Security Directly Responsible Individual

Chime Solutions is seeking multiple candidates for security directly responsible individual roles.

These full-time hybrid remote jobs pay between $90,000 to $100,000 a year. Furthermore, they come with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Qualified candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a related field and 3 - 5 years of experience leading a project.

4. Proficient Engineering, Inc - Senior Electrical Engineer

Proficient Engineering is hiring a senior electrical engineer.

The job pays between $80,000 to $110,000 a year and comes with a sign-on bonus and additional bonus pay. Furthermore, the company offers very competitive employee benefits.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and at least 4 years of experience with PE.

5. Avant Search - Senior Property Accountant

Avant Search is seeking multiple candidates for senior property accountant positions.

These jobs pay between $90,000 - $95,000 a year and come with a hybrid work schedule. Additionally, employees have access to benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) matching.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in accounting and real estate accounting experience.

6. Essendant - Warehouse Operations Manager

Essendant, which is part of Staples, is hiring a warehouse operations manager for the company's Irving location.

The job pays $80,000 - $90,000 a year and includes full benefits.

Qualified candidates should have a high school diploma or GED, and at least 5 years of distribution experience.

7. Lillian Custom Homes - Purchasing Manager

Lillian Custom Homes has multiple openings for purchasing manager positions.

These full-time jobs pay between $100,000 to $130,000 a year and include benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Qualified applicants should have 4 years of negotiation experience, 7 years of purchasing experience, and 8 years of construction experience, in addition to a bachelor's degree in a related field.

8. Clay Cooley Auto Group - Parts Warehouse Associate

Clay Cooley Auto Group in nearby Duncanville is hiring a parts warehouse associate.

The position pays up to $150,000 a year and includes health insurance and 401(k) matching.

Candidates should have a high school diploma or GED, as well as be able to meet the physical requirements of the job.

9. Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits - Accounts Receivable

Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits in nearby Addison has an opening for a full-time accounts receivable role.

The job pays $80,000 - $95,000 a year and comes with full employee benefits.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in accounting and at least 5 years of related experience. Furthermore, having a CPA license is helpful as well.

10. Pie Insurance - Claims Learning and Development Manager

Pie Insurance has a job opening for a claims learning and development manager.

The remote position pays between $90,000 and $130,000 a year and includes benefits like medical insurance, caregiver and parental leave, paid time off, and 401(k) with matching.