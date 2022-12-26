Bentonville, AR

Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America

Evan Crosby

Photo by

Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.

However, you don't always have to look at the urban-rural divide to see such stark differences between job markets and income inequality.

Take Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas, for example.

It's roughly a two-and-a-half hour drive between the booming city of Bentonville in the thriving region of Northwest Arkansas and the once-booming city of Independence in rural Kansas.

Even though it's less than 150 miles that separate these two communities, when it comes to the differences in their respective economies, job markets, and populations, they might as well be on different planets.

But it wasn't always this way. As recently as the 1980s, Independence was actually larger than Bentonville.

For example, according to the 1980 census:

However, as of the 2020 census:

  • The population of Independence has declined to 8,548, which is about the same size that Bentonville was at the 1980 census.
  • Meanwhile, the population of Bentonville has ballooned to 54,164.

In order to better understand the divergent paths that these two cities have taken over the last four decades, we need to take a closer look at each community.

Bentonville: A New American Town

Bentonville, Arkansas is probably most famous for being the home of America's largest company, Walmart, which was founded by Sam Walton in 1962.

The growth of Walmart over the last several decades has brought tremendous population growth, economic opportunities, and jobs to Bentonvile and the surrounding Northwest Arkansas region.

Additionally, Bentonville is an emerging tourist destination thanks to the world-class Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and over 300 miles of mountain bike trails that crisscross the surrounding Ozark Mountains, among other attractions.

All of these things have helped to put Bentonville on the map, so to speak, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in America.

Visit Bentonville even has a podcast called, A New American Town, that promotes the city has a tourism and relocation destination.

Independence: A City With a Proud Past

Independence, Kansas is probably most famous for being the setting for the Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder, who lived just outside the town when she was a little girl.

Furthermore, at one time, the small town in rural Southeast Kansas was a very prosperous community thanks in large part to the discovery of oil nearby.

According to the city's Chamber of Commerce website, "legend has it that Independence, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, had more millionaires per capita than any place in the United States."

And much of this oil money was invested back into the town by way of new industries, infrastructure, and cultural attractions in the first decades of the 20th century.

But after the population of Independence peaked at 12,782 in 1930, the town began a precipitous decline.

However, despite the town's decline, many of its residents are still proud of the community's strong heritage and continue to celebrate a number of traditions and cultural events throughout the year, according to the Independence Chamber of Commerce website.

For example, one of the town's favorite sons was the famous Pulitzer prize winning author William Inge. Therefore, each spring the local community college hosts the William Inge Annual Theater Festival.

Then, in the fall, the city hosts a unique Halloween celebration known as Neewollah, which is "Halloween" spelled backwards.

In short, one might ask, how did two towns roughly the same size just a few decades ago become so starkly different?

The short answer is that Independence peaked early in the 20th century with oil. And when the oil dried up, many of the town's businesses, jobs, and residents left. However, Bentonville was fortunate enough to escape the fate of many rural communities across America by being in the right place: The home of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

