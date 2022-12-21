10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Photo by Image by Kevin Bree from Unsplash

Colorado Springs, Co. - The Colorado Springs area often ranks high on lists of best places to live in the United States.

A robust economy and strong job market are among the top reasons why the Pikes Peak region continues to attract new residents.

Colorado Springs is home to several military installations, defense contractors, high-tech manufacturers, aerospace companies, and tourism destinations that provide residents with good-paying jobs.

And speaking of good-paying jobs, the following companies in Colorado Springs are hiring to fill jobs that pay over $30 an hour.

1. Summit Home Care - Home Health RN

Summit Home Care has multiple openings for full-time and part-time home health RN positions.

The pay is listed as $69,000 a year. And to sweeten the deal, the company is offering $5,000 hiring bonuses, in addition to benefits like health insurance and paid time off.

2. Five Star BnB - Airbnb Cleaner

Five Star BnB in nearby Woodland Park is hiring full-time, part-time, and contract Airbnb cleaners for the Teller County area.

These jobs pay up to $35 an hour and offer flexible schedules.

3. US Missile Defense Agency - Assistant BMDS Watch Officer

The US Missile Defense Agency in Colorado Springs is hiring a full-time assistant BMDS watch officer.

The pay range is between $80,880 - $125,027 a year. Furthermore, the job comes with federal employee benefits like health insurance and a pension.

However, due to COVID-19, the position is temporarily remote.

4. Inverness Technologies Inc - TAP Financial Counselor

Inverness Technologies in Fort Carson is hiring a TAP Financial Counselor.

According to Indeed's salary guide, this full-time job likely pays up to $69,000 a year.

5. Third Future Schools - Kindergarten Teacher

Third Future Schools has multiple openings for kindergarten teachers.

These full-time teaching positions pay $63,000 a year and include health, dental, and vision insurance for only $50 a month.

6. A&H Mechanical - HVAC Technician

A&H Mechanical is hiring to fill multiple HVAC tech positions. These full-time jobs pay up to $35 an hour and include paid time off and 401(k) plans.

7. Kevin Good - State Farm Agent - Customer Relations Representative

Kevin Good - State Farm Agent is seeking a full-time customer relations representative.

The position pays up to $65,000 a year and includes a 401(k) plan and paid time off.

8. Keller Williams Realty - Real Estate Agent

Keller Williams Realty is hiring a real estate agent.

According to the job listing, both experienced and new agents are welcome to apply.

The position pays up to $200,000 a year, and education and training is provided.

9. IPS, Inc - Systems Administrator II/III

Intelligent Payload Solutions is hiring to fill multiple systems administrator roles.

The starting pay for these experienced IT roles is $100,000 a year. Employee benefits include 401(k) matching and paid time off.

10. Insight Global - Production Assembler

Insight Global has multiple openings for full-time and contract production assemblers.

These jobs pay $32.65 an hour and include health insurance and a 401(k) plan.