Phoenix, AZ

Is Phoenix a Good Place to Find a Job?

Evan Crosby

Photo by

Phoenix, Az. - The temperatures and housing market aren't the only things that have been hot in Phoenix.

The job market has been on fire for the last few years as well.

In fact, many people are moving to Phoenix because of the region's strong job market. Therefore, Phoenix can be a good place to find a job for the following reasons.

Low Unemployment Rate

The Phoenix unemployment rate currently stands at a near record low of 3.5%. That's two full points lower than the historical average of 5.5%.

That's also lower than the unemployment rate in similar-sized metros like Houston and Philadelphia.

Lots of Large Employers

Phoenix is not only the capital and largest city in Arizona, it's also one of the largest cities in the United States. Furthermore, the region is home to several major employers like the following:

  1. Banner Health
  2. Arizona State University
  3. Mesa Public Schools
  4. Raytheon
  5. Infosys
  6. Amazon
  7. Intel
  8. Wells Fargo
  9. Bank of America

(Note, this isn't an exhaustive list.)

Additionally, there are lots of small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies that employee many people throughout the Phoenix metro.

High Number of Job Openings

Employers (big and small) are hiring in Phoenix.

For example, a quick search on job sites like Indeed, Glassdoor, and SimplyHired yields tens of thousands of job openings.

  1. Indeed - 100,000+
  2. Glassdoor - 60,000+
  3. SimplyHired - 50,000+

Several High-Paying Industries

In addition to lots of employers and job openings, Phoenix is also home to a wide range of industries and professions - many of which pay very well.

In fact, a lot of these professions pay well into the six figures.

For example, here are some of the highest-paying jobs in the Phoenix area:

  1. Computer and Information Systems Managers - Annual Mean Salary $157,960
  2. Financial Managers - Annual Mean Salary: $138,550
  3. Marketing Managers - Annual Mean Salary: $131,970
  4. Lawyers - Annual Mean Salary: $131,160
  5. Computer Hardware Engineers - Annual Mean Salary: $129,460
  6. Purchasing Managers - Annual Mean Salary: $129,210
  7. Sales Managers - Annual Mean Salary: $126,500
  8. Human Resource Managers - Annual Mean Salary: $125,860
  9. Software Developers - Annual Mean Salary: $115,520

Of course, it's worth nothing that the cost of living in Phoenix is a little above the national average - with housing being about 20% more expensive than it's nationally.

Worker Shortage

Like throughout much of the country, employers in the Phoenix area are struggling to attract enough workers due to an ongoing labor shortage.

In fact, many companies, especially those in fast food and other service industries, are struggling to fully operate without enough workers. So, many employers are responding by hiking pay.

In short, depending on the type of work you are looking for, it could be easy for you to find a job in Phoenix. For example, the region's low unemployment rate and tight labor market are making it difficult for employers to find enough workers.

Furthermore, the area is home to a large, diverse economy with a wide range of employment opportunities. And many of the jobs in Phoenix pay quite well - even after taking into account the area's higher cost of living.

