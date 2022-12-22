10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

Photo by Image by Brittney Butler from Unsplash

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries.

For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.

And speaking of high-paying jobs, there are a lot of St. Louis companies hiring, many of which pay over $100,000 a year.

Some of these positions come with relocation assistance. So, even if you aren't in the St. Louis area, you might still want to consider applying.

1. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency - Contract Specialist

The NGA is hiring to fill multiple contract specialist positions.

These full-time jobs pay up to $138,868 a year and require the ability to gain a top security clearance, among other requirements.

2. Audi Exchange Kirkwood - Automotive Sales Person

Audi Exchange in Kirkwood has multiple automotive sales person job openings. These full-time positions pay up to $200,000 a year and include benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

3. Honda of Frontenac - Sales Consultant

Honda of Frontenac in St. Louis, is hiring multiple candidates for sales consultant positions. These full-time jobs pay up to $150,000 a year and include medical coverage, paid time off, and 401(k) with matching.

4. Enterprise Contracting Inc - Landscaping Laborer

Enterprise Contracting in Ballwin has full-time and part-time job openings for landscaping laborers. These positions pay up to $152,000 a year and come with a flexible schedule.

5. ISN Corporation - Recall Audit Inspector

ISN Corporation is seeking a recall audit inspector. The contract position pays $50 an hour.

6. Graham Packaging Company - Production Manager

Graham Packaging Company has an opening for a production manager at its Maryland Heights manufacturing facility.

The full-time job pays up to $120,000 a year and includes benefits like health insurance, paid time off, relocation assistance, and 401(k) matching.

7. Edward Jones - Help Desk Team Leader

Financial services firm Edward Jones is hiring a help desk team leader at the company's St. Louis headquarters.

In addition to paying up to $130,764 a year, the job also comes with profit sharing.

8. Carboline Company - Marketing Communications Manager

Carboline Company has a full-time job opening for a marketing communications manager.

According to Indeed's salary estimator, the role likely pays up to $113,000 a year. Furthermore, the job posting lists a number of employee benefits like a retirement plan, paid time off, and health insurance, just to name a few.

9. Northwestern Mutual - Financial Representative

Northwestern Mutual is hiring multiple financial representatives for the company's branch locations in Creve Coeur and Sunset Hills.

These full-time jobs pay up to $154,000 a year and include several employee benefits like medical coverage, retirement plans, paid time off, and employee discounts, among others.

10. Edward Jones - Lead Data Analyst

Edward Jones has another job opening with a six-figure salary at the its St. Louis headquarters. The company is hiring a lead data analyst.

The full-time position pays up to $182,047 a year and includes profit sharing.