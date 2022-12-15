Kansas City, MO

How to save $200+ on your next trip to the dentist in Kansas City

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DvMc_0jk09pTK00
Photo byImage by Daniel Frank from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - While the cost of medical care often gets a lot of attention, dental care can be expensive as well. Especially, for those who don't have dental insurance.

For example, the average cost for panoramic X-rays is $100 - $200. And that's in addition to bitewing X-rays and general dentist exams.

If you are one of the nearly 80 million Americans that don't have dental insurance, you can be left owing hundreds of dollars just for a basic dental exam and X-rays that doesn't even include cleanings or any treatments.

Luckily, the Kansas City area is fortunate to have a number of low-cost dental treatment options.

For example, there is a School of Dentistry that offers affordable dental care for patients willing to be seen by dentistry students. Furthermore, there are dental clinics that offer discount (and even free) services, as well as specials for new patients.

Petal Dental

Petal Dental, located at 6651 N Oak Trafficway, Suite 8, in Gladstone, is offering new patients exam and X-rays between now and the end of the year. Since this special is a $240 value, you save $200.

The only requirement is that you need to be a new patient and take advantage of this special by December 30, 2022.

Additionally, you can save $50 off in-house whitening.

Dental Innovations

Dental Innovations, located at 11221 Shawnee Mission Parkway in nearby Shawnee, has special discounts for both adult and children dental exams.

  1. Save $220 on child dental check-ups.
  2. Save $179 on adult dental exams.

These specials run through December 30, 2022.

UMKC School of Dentistry Clinic

If you are comfortable with being examined and treated by dental students, you can save money on dental services at the UMKC School of Dentistry Clinic, located at 650 East 25th Street in Kansas City.

According to the clinic's website, "fees average a third to half the cost of a private dentist."

Therefore, if you don't have dental insurance, you can likely save hundreds of dollars on your next dental check-up, cleanings, and any treatments you might need.

However, in exchange for paying less for dental care, you will be asked to spend more time in the clinic's learning environment.

Other free and low-cost dental care options in Kansas City

According to this article in the Kansas City Star, low income residents can also get free or low-cost dental services at the following clinics:

  1. JayDoc Free Clinic - 300 Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City.
  2. HOPE Dental - 1215 NW 7 Highway in Blue Springs.
  3. KC Care Health Center - 2340 E Meyer Boulevard in Kansas City.
  4. Comfort Dental - 3215 Main Street in Kansas City.
  5. Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center - 825 Euclid Ave in Kansas City.

Some of these free dental clinics even offer free rides for patients without transportation. You can contact them directly to find out additional information on rides and exact pricing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dentist# save money# discounts# dental# free

Comments / 0

Published by

Helping consumers understand the issues (locally, nationally, and globally) impacting their money.

Kansas City, MO
871 followers

More from Evan Crosby

Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an Hour

1. Aldi - Part-Time Stocker. The grocery retailer Aldi is hiring for part-time stocker positions that pay $16.50 an hour. The job posting says these positions are for fewer than 30 hours a week. However, they come with benefits like health and dental insurance, and employee discounts.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.

Read full story
7 comments
Bentonville, AR

World's first bikeable building opens in Bentonville

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- recently opened in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building is partially open at 240 S. Main St, following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas City

Photo byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Between 2019 and 2022, the cost of living in the Kansas City area increased by nearly 10%. Even in the last year alone, the cost of living is up by 6%.

Read full story
Kansas State

3 Money Mistakes for Kansas Citians to Avoid in 2023

Kansas City, Mo. - With a new year often comes New Year's resolutions. And personal finances are one of the top New Year's resolutions that many people make (across the nation and here locally).

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like a lot of Kansas Citians, then your paycheck isn't likely keeping up with inflation. Fortunately, there are a number of companies in the Kansas City area that pay well -- even for entry level jobs.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour

1. Prime Inc - Mechanic. Thefreight transport and logistics company, Prime Inc, is hiring mechanics. According to the job posting, no experience is necessary -- the company will provide free training. And these positions pay up to $98,000 a year (nearly $50 an hour).

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

3 Kansas City Mortgage Lenders That Require Just 3% Down

Kansas City, Mo. - As real estate prices continue to rise across the Kansas City area, buying a home in the metro is costing buyers a lot more. In addition to having to borrow more for a mortgage, it's also costing buyers more to put down a traditional 20% down payment on a home.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.

Read full story
11 comments
Kansas City, MO

What first-time home buyers in Kansas City need to know

Kansas City, Mo. - While buying your first home can be exciting, it can also be quite stressful. And in a red, hot housing market like Kansas City's, buying a home is likely going to cost you more going into 2023 as prices continue to trend up.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

How Kansas City home sellers can boost their selling price with these kitchen upgrades

Kansas City, Mo. - Even with housing prices continuing to rise across the Kansas City metro, there are still things home sellers can do to help boost their home's selling price.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.

Read full story
10 comments
Kansas City, MO

Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 Prescriptions

Kansas City, Mo. - With the price of nearly everything going up, many Kansas Citians, especially those on fixed incomes, are really feeling the financial squeeze. In fact, just like in the Kansas City area, many seniors across the country are having to choose whether to buy food or medication.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.

Read full story
7 comments

Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?

Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.

Read full story
2 comments
Springfield, MO

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy