How to save $200+ on your next trip to the dentist in Kansas City

Photo by Image by Daniel Frank from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - While the cost of medical care often gets a lot of attention, dental care can be expensive as well. Especially, for those who don't have dental insurance.

For example, the average cost for panoramic X-rays is $100 - $200. And that's in addition to bitewing X-rays and general dentist exams.

If you are one of the nearly 80 million Americans that don't have dental insurance, you can be left owing hundreds of dollars just for a basic dental exam and X-rays that doesn't even include cleanings or any treatments.

Luckily, the Kansas City area is fortunate to have a number of low-cost dental treatment options.

For example, there is a School of Dentistry that offers affordable dental care for patients willing to be seen by dentistry students. Furthermore, there are dental clinics that offer discount (and even free) services, as well as specials for new patients.

Petal Dental

Petal Dental, located at 6651 N Oak Trafficway, Suite 8, in Gladstone, is offering new patients exam and X-rays between now and the end of the year. Since this special is a $240 value, you save $200.

The only requirement is that you need to be a new patient and take advantage of this special by December 30, 2022.

Additionally, you can save $50 off in-house whitening.

Dental Innovations

Dental Innovations, located at 11221 Shawnee Mission Parkway in nearby Shawnee, has special discounts for both adult and children dental exams.

Save $220 on child dental check-ups. Save $179 on adult dental exams.

These specials run through December 30, 2022.

UMKC School of Dentistry Clinic

If you are comfortable with being examined and treated by dental students, you can save money on dental services at the UMKC School of Dentistry Clinic, located at 650 East 25th Street in Kansas City.

According to the clinic's website, "fees average a third to half the cost of a private dentist."

Therefore, if you don't have dental insurance, you can likely save hundreds of dollars on your next dental check-up, cleanings, and any treatments you might need.

However, in exchange for paying less for dental care, you will be asked to spend more time in the clinic's learning environment.

Other free and low-cost dental care options in Kansas City

According to this article in the Kansas City Star, low income residents can also get free or low-cost dental services at the following clinics:

JayDoc Free Clinic - 300 Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City. HOPE Dental - 1215 NW 7 Highway in Blue Springs. KC Care Health Center - 2340 E Meyer Boulevard in Kansas City. Comfort Dental - 3215 Main Street in Kansas City. Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center - 825 Euclid Ave in Kansas City.

Some of these free dental clinics even offer free rides for patients without transportation. You can contact them directly to find out additional information on rides and exact pricing.