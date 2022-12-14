Saint Louis, MO

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8XfX_0jif2MTQ00
Photo byImage by Tiffany Cade from Unsplash

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.

In fact, several St. Louis area companies have job openings that pay more than $30 an hour. And many of these jobs don't even require a college degree and come with excellent benefits.

1. Frisella Nursery - Landscape Designer

Frisella Nursery is hiring for multiple landscape designer positions. These jobs pay $75,000 a year and come with benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and a 401(k) plan.

2. Martin-Jetco Heating & Air Conditioning - HVAC Installer/Technician

Martin-Jetco Heating & Air Conditioning in nearby Fenton is hiring several HVAC installers and technicians with at least 3 years of experience.

These positions pay up to $40 an hour and include benefits like medical insurance, 401(k) with matching, and paid time off.

3. St. Luke's Hospital - Customer Service Representative

If you are looking for a part-time job that pays well, St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield has an opening for a customer service rep. The PRN role pays $30 an hour.

4. Guardian Medical - Drug Testing Technician

Guardian Medical provides mobile drug and alcohol testing services throughout the St. Louis area.

The company has multiple full-time and contract drug testing openings available. These jobs pay up to $300 a day.

5. Aya Healthcare - MS/Tele RN (PRN)

Aya Healthcare is hiring multiple candidates for per diem MS/Tele RN positions. The pay rate for these part-time nursing jobs is $75 an hour.

6. St. Agnes Home - LPN

St. Agnes Home is hiring for both full-time and part-time LPN positions for the evening shift.

In addition to a $3,000 sign-on bonus, these jobs pay $30 an hour and include benefits like health insurance and paid time off.

7. Federal Bureau of Investigations - Special Agent

If you've ever wanted to work for the FBI, this might be your chance.

The St. Louis field office has multiple openings for special agents. While these jobs do require a bachelor's degree and relevant work experience, the pay rate is between $78,000 - $153,000 a year.

8. Farmer's Insurance - Insurance Sales Agent

Farmer's Insurance of the Greater St. Louis region is hiring for multiple insurance sales agent positions.

In addition to sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000, these jobs can pay up to $120,000 a year and come with outstanding benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

9. Liberty Mutual Insurance - Insurance Agent

Liberty Mutual is hiring multiple candidates for insurance agent roles. These positions include paid training, $5,000 sign-on bonuses, and pay up to $85,000 a year.

Additionally, employees have access to benefits like medical insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

10. CCS Cheltenham Construction Services - Carpenter

CCS Cheltenham Construction Services is hiring for multiple carpenter positions. These jobs pay up to $41 an hour and come with union benefits like excellent health insurance and a pension plan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jobs# hiring# career# employment opportunities# job openings

Comments / 7

Published by

Helping consumers understand the issues (locally, nationally, and globally) impacting their money.

Kansas City, MO
873 followers

More from Evan Crosby

Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an Hour

1. Aldi - Part-Time Stocker. The grocery retailer Aldi is hiring for part-time stocker positions that pay $16.50 an hour. The job posting says these positions are for fewer than 30 hours a week. However, they come with benefits like health and dental insurance, and employee discounts.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

How to save $200+ on your next trip to the dentist in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - While the cost of medical care often gets a lot of attention, dental care can be expensive as well. Especially, for those who don't have dental insurance.

Read full story
Bentonville, AR

World's first bikeable building opens in Bentonville

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- recently opened in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building is partially open at 240 S. Main St, following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas City

Photo byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Between 2019 and 2022, the cost of living in the Kansas City area increased by nearly 10%. Even in the last year alone, the cost of living is up by 6%.

Read full story
Kansas State

3 Money Mistakes for Kansas Citians to Avoid in 2023

Kansas City, Mo. - With a new year often comes New Year's resolutions. And personal finances are one of the top New Year's resolutions that many people make (across the nation and here locally).

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like a lot of Kansas Citians, then your paycheck isn't likely keeping up with inflation. Fortunately, there are a number of companies in the Kansas City area that pay well -- even for entry level jobs.

Read full story
Springfield, MO

10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour

1. Prime Inc - Mechanic. Thefreight transport and logistics company, Prime Inc, is hiring mechanics. According to the job posting, no experience is necessary -- the company will provide free training. And these positions pay up to $98,000 a year (nearly $50 an hour).

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

3 Kansas City Mortgage Lenders That Require Just 3% Down

Kansas City, Mo. - As real estate prices continue to rise across the Kansas City area, buying a home in the metro is costing buyers a lot more. In addition to having to borrow more for a mortgage, it's also costing buyers more to put down a traditional 20% down payment on a home.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.

Read full story
11 comments
Kansas City, MO

What first-time home buyers in Kansas City need to know

Kansas City, Mo. - While buying your first home can be exciting, it can also be quite stressful. And in a red, hot housing market like Kansas City's, buying a home is likely going to cost you more going into 2023 as prices continue to trend up.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

How Kansas City home sellers can boost their selling price with these kitchen upgrades

Kansas City, Mo. - Even with housing prices continuing to rise across the Kansas City metro, there are still things home sellers can do to help boost their home's selling price.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.

Read full story
10 comments
Kansas City, MO

Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 Prescriptions

Kansas City, Mo. - With the price of nearly everything going up, many Kansas Citians, especially those on fixed incomes, are really feeling the financial squeeze. In fact, just like in the Kansas City area, many seniors across the country are having to choose whether to buy food or medication.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.

Read full story
7 comments

Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?

Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.

Read full story
2 comments
Springfield, MO

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy