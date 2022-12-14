10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Photo by Image by Tiffany Cade from Unsplash

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.

In fact, several St. Louis area companies have job openings that pay more than $30 an hour. And many of these jobs don't even require a college degree and come with excellent benefits.

1. Frisella Nursery - Landscape Designer

Frisella Nursery is hiring for multiple landscape designer positions. These jobs pay $75,000 a year and come with benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and a 401(k) plan.

2. Martin-Jetco Heating & Air Conditioning - HVAC Installer/Technician

Martin-Jetco Heating & Air Conditioning in nearby Fenton is hiring several HVAC installers and technicians with at least 3 years of experience.

These positions pay up to $40 an hour and include benefits like medical insurance, 401(k) with matching, and paid time off.

3. St. Luke's Hospital - Customer Service Representative

If you are looking for a part-time job that pays well, St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield has an opening for a customer service rep. The PRN role pays $30 an hour.

4. Guardian Medical - Drug Testing Technician

Guardian Medical provides mobile drug and alcohol testing services throughout the St. Louis area.

The company has multiple full-time and contract drug testing openings available. These jobs pay up to $300 a day.

5. Aya Healthcare - MS/Tele RN (PRN)

Aya Healthcare is hiring multiple candidates for per diem MS/Tele RN positions. The pay rate for these part-time nursing jobs is $75 an hour.

6. St. Agnes Home - LPN

St. Agnes Home is hiring for both full-time and part-time LPN positions for the evening shift.

In addition to a $3,000 sign-on bonus, these jobs pay $30 an hour and include benefits like health insurance and paid time off.

7. Federal Bureau of Investigations - Special Agent

If you've ever wanted to work for the FBI, this might be your chance.

The St. Louis field office has multiple openings for special agents. While these jobs do require a bachelor's degree and relevant work experience, the pay rate is between $78,000 - $153,000 a year.

8. Farmer's Insurance - Insurance Sales Agent

Farmer's Insurance of the Greater St. Louis region is hiring for multiple insurance sales agent positions.

In addition to sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000, these jobs can pay up to $120,000 a year and come with outstanding benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

9. Liberty Mutual Insurance - Insurance Agent

Liberty Mutual is hiring multiple candidates for insurance agent roles. These positions include paid training, $5,000 sign-on bonuses, and pay up to $85,000 a year.

Additionally, employees have access to benefits like medical insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

10. CCS Cheltenham Construction Services - Carpenter

CCS Cheltenham Construction Services is hiring for multiple carpenter positions. These jobs pay up to $41 an hour and come with union benefits like excellent health insurance and a pension plan.