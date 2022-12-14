World's first bikeable building opens in Bentonville

Photo by Image from Talk Business & Politics

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- recently opened in Bentonville, Arkansas.

According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building is partially open at 240 S. Main St, following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.

Mary Best, the building's operations manager, told Talk Business & Politics, that an official open house is planned for some time in December. However, the building began hosting tenants and visitors back in November.

The Ledger's most unique feature is a zig-zag switchback 3,900-linear-foot bikeable and walkable path. According to the company's website, "Ledger is the first-ever bikeable building with six stories of exterior switchbacks that lead to incredible views of Downtown Bentonville.

The ramps are open to the public during business hours, and workplace members will have exclusive access to bike-friendly amenities.

In addition to the nearly three-quarter-mile long bike and walking path, the building includes the following features:

Custom and private offices

Shared workplaces

Reservable space for meetings

Event space

Of course, the building's biggest features are its bike-friendly amenities:

Secure bike storage areas

eBike charging stations

Onsite showers on all six floors

Bikers lounge with lockers, water stations, and changing rooms

Above all, the goal of Ledger is to offer people "more places to work, play, and gather in the heart of Downtown Bentonville," according to the company's website.

Talk Business & Politics reports that a number of companies are planning to lease space at the building.

For example, the Walmart Museum temporarily relocated to Ledger on November 1, 2022 -- and plans to stay there until sometime in the spring of 2024, while the museum's current venue undergoes renovations. Other tenants include a coffee shop and a high-end bicycle manufacturer.

Since Bentonville already dubs itself the mountain biking capital of the world, Ledger's bike-friendly design and amenities will likely further cement the city's reputation as a leading destination for mountain bikers.

