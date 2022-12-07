3 Kansas City Mortgage Lenders That Require Just 3% Down

Photo by Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Kansas City, Mo. - As real estate prices continue to rise across the Kansas City area, buying a home in the metro is costing buyers a lot more.

In addition to having to borrow more for a mortgage, it's also costing buyers more to put down a traditional 20% down payment on a home.

For example, according to Zillow, the average price for a home in Kansas City is $230,969. That's nearly a 12% increase over the past year.

Therefore, if you were to put a 20% down payment on a house that costs $230,000, you would need $46,000.

A lot of buyers simply don't have that much money saved up for a down payment, in addition to covering closing costs and mortgage origination fees.

Luckily, there are a few Kansas City mortgage lenders that require as little as just 3% for a down payment. That can make buying a home more affordable for those buyers who don't have a lot of money saved up.

1. NBKC Bank

In addition to charging competitive mortgage rates and fees, NBKC Bank only requires a minimum 3% down payment.

Furthermore, the minimum credit score needed to apply for a home loan is just 620. NBKC Bank offers borrowers a combination of Fixed, Adjustable, FHA, and VA mortgages.

NerdWallet even recommends this lender to first-time home buyers.

2. BNC National Bank

BNC National Bank is another local Kansas City mortgage lender that requires a minimum down payment of just 3% for home loans.

And borrowers only need a minimum credit score of 620.

While BNC National Bank offers a wide variety of loans (Fixed, Adjustable, FHA, and VA), NerdWallet recommends that applicants reach out to a loan officer to get more customizable interest rate options.

This mortgage lender is also highly rated for good customer service.

3. North American Savings Bank

Finally, NASB Kansas City is yet another mortgage lender that requires just 3% down for a minimum down payment.

And like the other lenders mentioned above, applicants only need a 620 credit score to apply for a home loan. In addition to offering a wide range of conventional mortgages, NASB also offers options for self-employed borrowers and those with less-than-perfect credit history.

In short, if you are interested in buying a home in Kansas City but don't have enough money in savings to cover a traditional 20% down payment, you still have some affordable options. For example, NBKC Bank, BNC National Bank, and NASB all offer home loans with just a 3% minimum down payment.