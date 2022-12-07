Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?

Photo by Image by Jonatan Moerman from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.

And the Kansas City area hasn't been immune to this growing, national trend that is seeing fewer people going to the movies, resulting in theaters closing their doors.

For example, in early 2021, the Alamo Drafthouse filed for bankruptcy and closed its Kansas City theater in the Power & Light District.

However, even before the pandemic, movie theaters were struggling to fill seats across the country, including in Kansas City.

In fact, Cinemark on the Plaza closed its doors back in 2019.

So, the question is, why have movie theaters been closing in Kansas City in recent years?

Last year, KCUR published an article about how "going to the movies as been a Kansas City tradition for more than a century." The article pondered whether movie-goers would return to the city's theaters after the pandemic was over.

While people have largely returned to many of their pre-pandemic activities, changes in the way people consume entertainment may be keeping them from watching feature films in traditional movie theaters.

For example, the rise of streaming services has led to fewer people buying tickets to watch films in theaters.

According to an article in Paste Magazine, 56% of respondents prefer streaming a new movie when it comes out, while only 44% prefer watching it in theaters.

Forbes published the results of another study on why fewer Americans are going to the movies.

Only around 40% of respondents say that they sometimes or often watch movies in theaters. That's down from nearly 60% before the pandemic.

Around 55% of respondents say they prefer watching movies at home.

Nearly 50% of respondents say that going to the movies is too expensive.

These national trends likely show up in the Kansas City area -- and account for why the region's theaters have been struggling in recent years.

The question for Kansas City's remaining movie theaters is will they be able to innovate and change in order to entice movie goers to return in larger numbers? Only time will tell.