Kansas City, MO

What first-time home buyers in Kansas City need to know

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qh7bu_0jZSy9cf00
Photo by Maria Ziegler from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - While buying your first home can be exciting, it can also be quite stressful.

And in a red, hot housing market like Kansas City's, buying a home is likely going to cost you more going into 2023 as prices continue to trend up.

So, what can first-time home buyers in Kansas City do, given that it's a seller's market? If you are looking to buy your first house in the near-term, you will want to follow these important real estate tips.

1. Get pre-approved for a mortgage

Before you begin house hunting in Kansas City, it's a good idea to get pre-approved for a home loan. That way you will know exactly how much you can afford to spend on a house.

As a general rule, you should spend no more than 31% of your gross income on housing.

Furthermore, many Kansas City realtors prefer working with buyers who have already been pre-approved for a mortgage. Not to mention a seller will take your offer more seriously if they know you have already been pre-approved by a mortgage lender.

Here are some things you will want to do when you begin the mortgage pre-approval process:

  • Check your credit score.
  • Gather your proof of income (W-2s, tax returns, etc).
  • Check your debt-to-income ratio to ensure you can afford a house payment.

2. Plan to put down a larger down payment

Even though a 20% down payment might not be necessary with a lot of lenders, failing to do so means you will likely have to pay for what's known as private mortgage insurance -- a special type of insurance that covers your loan payments should you stop making them -- which makes the cost of buying a home more expensive.

Therefore, as a first-time home buyer, if you want to avoid having to pay for private mortgage insurance, then you will likely need to put down at least 20% as a down payment.

If you don't have enough money to cover a 20% down payment, you might want to consider waiting a bit to buy a house until you can come up with a bigger down payment.

3. Buy a home, not an investment

Finally, even though housing prices are expected to continue rising in Kansas City, you don't want to view your purchase of a primary dwelling as an investment.

For one thing, you can't always count on real estate as a sure investment. There's always a chance the housing market will turn in Kansas City, and the value of your property will go down. Therefore, if you are hoping to flip your house for a quick profit, you might end up losing money.

However, if you plan on buying a home for your family to live in and put down roots in the community, then you don't have to be concerned with the whims of the real estate market.

In short, record-high housing process in Kansas City are presenting a challenge to all home buyers, but especially first-time buyers. As a first-time home buyer, you want to know exactly how much you can afford before you start searching for a house. You might also need to save up more money to put down a larger down payment. Also, make sure you are buying a home (to live in) and not a real estate investment (to flip for a quick profit).

