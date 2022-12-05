How Kansas City home sellers can boost their selling price with these kitchen upgrades

Photo by Image from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - Even with housing prices continuing to rise across the Kansas City metro, there are still things home sellers can do to help boost their home's selling price.

For many homebuyers, a good kitchen can be the primary selling point of a house. In fact, a quality kitchen can increase a home's value by as much as 7%.

And while housing prices are up in Kansas City, the number of new home sales is down by nearly 25% in the past year. Therefore, sellers may want to consider these low-cost, simple kitchen upgrades to make their home more appealing to buyers.

1. Add cabinets

The importance of kitchen cabinets can't be overstated. People like having plenty of storage space to keep all of their dishes and cooking tools. And cabinets are a great place to store them.

Even if you don't have a lot of room in your kitchen for cabinets, you could buy wall cabinets from somewhere like IKEA to place in front of any available wall space. Some people are even able to buy a couple of wall cabinets and place one on top of the other, creating even more storage space.

2. Mini-size your appliances to add more room in a smaller kitchen

Speaking of smaller cooking spaces, another way to maximize the amount of available space in a small kitchen is to buy smaller appliances that don't take up as much room.

For instance, you can mount a small microwave above your stove instead of keeping it on a counter or kitchen cart. If you can get by with a small refrigerator, that's another area were you can gain some additional room. Some people even get a tiny fridge that fits underneath their counter.

If you have small gadgets like a blender or waffle iron that you hardly use, consider putting it away somewhere else in your house when you aren't using it.

3. Install low, shallow shelves over countertops

If your kitchen is like many others, then there's a good chance that you have what's referred to as "dead space" above the countertops.

Therefore, another effective kitchen upgrade idea is to install a low, shallow shelf above your counter. These slim shelves can be a great place to keep cups, glasses, seasonings, and other small items that you use for cooking.

Plus, they will make the cooking space in your home more functional.

4. Create additional storage space with a kitchen island or cart

When evaluating a kitchen, homebuyers often take a careful look at the amount of storage space.

Luckily, there are a number of affordable, easy ways to add storage space to your kitchen -- like a cart and island.

What makes a cart convenient is that you can easily move it around your kitchen, as well as out of the way, when you don't need it.

However, if you want something in a permanent spot that has the look and feel of a counter, then you should consider installing an island.

5. Hang your cooking essentials on the walls

Finally, in addition to installing wall cabinets or additional shelves on your kitchen walls, you can also hang many of your essential cooking tools on the wall.

For example, people install mounts that hold their pots, pans, and cooking utensils next to or nearby the stove for quick and easy access. Plus, it frees up what limited cabinet space you might have. Furthermore, you don't have to constantly dig through cabinets looking for your pots and pans.

Basically, you are adding more space to your kitchen using its walls.

In short, while Kansas City's home prices are expected to continue to rise going into next year, prices will increase a slower rate. Therefore, sellers may need to look for affordable upgrades to boost their selling price. The kitchen upgrade ideas mentioned above are not only simple and cost-effective, they can also help improve the value of your home.