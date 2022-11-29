Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Evan Crosby

Photo byImage by Blogging Guide from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job.

In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.

1. Velociti Services - Building Maintenance Engineer

Velociti Services in Kansas City is hiring Maintenance Engineers. The pay range for these positions is $25 - $35 an hour. The company offers employee benefits, including medical insurance and 401(k) with matching.

2. Domino's - Delivery Driver

Domino's is hiring full-time delivery drivers across the metro. In addition to an hourly wage of $25 an hour, delivery drivers are also reimbursed 59 cents per mile, as well as receiving tips from satisfied customers. Full-time employees are also eligible for health insurance coverage and $5,000 in life insurance.

3. Regional Care Network - CNA

Regional Care Network has both full-time and part-time job openings for CNAs (Certified Nurse Assistants). And these skilled nursing facility positions pay $25 an hour.

4. Golden Years Center for Rehab & Healthcare - Contract CNA

Another company in the Kansas City area that pays CNAs $25 an hour. Golden Years Center for Rehab & Healthcare in nearby Harrisionville is hiring contract CNAs. In addition to competitive pay, these jobs also come with excellent benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and bonus opportunities.

5. Short Stays Worldwide - Airbnb Cleaner

Short Stays Worldwide is hiring for a part-time Airbnb cleaner. In addition to earning $25 an hour, the position also comes with opportunities for additional bonus pay.

6. Spec on the Job Personnel Solutions - Local CDL Class A Delivery Drivers

Spec on the Job Personnel Solutions has multiple job openings for local CDL Class A delivery drivers in nearby Edwardsville. These first shift delivery driver positions pay $25 an hour and have you back at home every night.

7. Williams Foods - Cloud Utility

Williams Foods in nearby Lenexa is hiring for full-time 2nd shift cloud utility positions. In addition to paying $27 an hour, these jobs also come with comprehensive benefits like medical, dental, and disability insurance, as well as an employee assistance program.

8. Westen Champlin - Videographer

Westen Champlin in Kansas City is hiring full-time, part-time, and contract videographers. These positions pay up to $28 an hour.

9. Cogent Inc - Order Coordinator

Congent Inc. is hiring for a full-time order coordinator at the company's Riverside location. In addition to paying up to $29 an hour, the job also comes with excellent benefits like 401(k) matching, profit sharing, employee ownership, and bonus pay, as well as medical insurance and paid time off.

10. Systemair Mfg Inc - CNC Punch Programmer

Systemair Mfg Inc, in nearby Lenexa has job openings for CNC punch programmers. These industrial positions pay $25 to $30 an hour.

