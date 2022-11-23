15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hour

Photo by Image by Eric Prouzet from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are in the Kansas City area and you are looking for a job, then you are in luck! A lot of companies are hiring right now.

And in addition to competitive employee benefits, these jobs also pay at least $15 an hour.

1. Aldi - Part-Time Stocker

The grocery retailer Aldi is hiring for part-time stocker positions that pay $16.50 an hour. The job posting says these positions are for fewer than 30 hours a week. However, they come with benefits like health and dental insurance, and employee discounts.

2. Amazon Fulfillment Center - Warehouse Associate

Another job in the Kansas City area that pays $16.50 an hour is warehouse associate for the Amazon Fulfillment Center in nearby New Century, Ks. New employees are also eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus, as well as the choice between part-time or full-time work.

3. Owens and Minor - Surgical Pack Assemblers

Owens and Minor is hiring full-time surgical pack assemblers. In addition to paying $18.75 an hour, these jobs come with competitive benefits:likehealth insurance, 401(k) matching, and employee stock purchase plans.

4. Cargo Largo - Package Evaluators

The discount warehouse Cargo Largo is hiring 1st and 2nd shift package evaluators. In addition to being full-time, the job pays $18.50 - $19.50 an hour, plus a shift differential for those working on the 2nd shift. According to the ad, there is "substantial opportunity to increase pay with high performance."

5. Walmart - Overnight Stocker

Walmart is hiring overnight stockers for its stores throughout the Kansas City area. The pay is reportedly $17.50 an hour, and there are both full-time and part-time positions available.

6. CVS - Store Associate

The health retail chain CVS is hiring for store associate positions that pay up to $18 an hour. In addition to competitive pay, these customer service jobs also come with good employee benefits.

7. Associated Wholesale Grocers - Grocery Distribution Pickers

Speaking of competitive pay, AWG is hiring for full-time grocery distribution picker positions that potentially pay up to $30 an hour. Additionally, employees can earn weekly bonus opportunities of $100 or four hours of paid time off.

8. Cargo Largo - Inventory Associate

Cargo Largo is also hiring for both full-time and part-time 2nd shift inventory associates. The job pays $18.50 - $19.50 an hour, plus a shift differential for 2nd shift workers.

9. Cardinal Health - Warehouse Associate

Cardinal Health has part-time job openings for night shift warehouse associates. These positions come with competitive pay of nearly $20 an hour, in addition to a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

10. Staples - Warehouse Associate

The Staples Warehouse in Kansas City is still hiring full-time workers for jobs that pay up to $21 an hour. Additionally, these positions come with good employee benefits like medical insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) matching.

11. FedEx Ground - Warehouse Package Handler

FedEx Ground is hiring package handlers for its Kansas City warehouse. These full-time jobs pay up to $24 an hour, and come with the availability of overtime. The positions come with employee benefits like health insurance and paid time off.

12. Ford Motor Company - Full-Time Product Team Member

Ford is hiring full-time production team members at its Kansas City assembly plant. In addition to outstanding company benefits, these jobs pay up to $21 an hour.

13. Blue Beacon Truck Wash - Wash Attendant

Blue Beacon Truck Wash has both full-time and part-time wash attendant openings. The pay is competitive. However, certain shifts pay more.

Day shift - $19.25 an hour

Evening shift - $17.50 an hour

Midnight shift - $20.25 an hour

Additionally, these jobs come with guaranteed bonuses and employee benefits like 401(k) matching, health insurance, and paid time off.

14. VMD Corp - Airport Security Screener

VMD Corp is hiring for full-time airport security screener positions. In addition to good employee benefits, the pay is $18 an hour.

15. Medline Industries - Warehouse Operator

Finally, Medline Industries has full-time warehouse operator positions available. These jobs pay $22.50 an hour, and include benefits.