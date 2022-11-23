Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?

Photo by Elijah Mears from Unsplash

Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?

For some, the answer is Congressional approval.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was established by the CARES ACT, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Trump in the spring of 2020 to help combat the economic effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns on businesses.

According to the Treasury Department, the program provided small business owners with funding to pay up to 8 weeks of salaries, including benefits. Recipients could also use the funds to pay rent, interest on mortgages, and utilities, in addition to other living expenses.

While PPP funds were technically considered a loan, Congress authorized up to 100% in loan forgiveness for recipients that meet certain eligibility requirements.

Many small business owners have had their PPP loans forgiven.

For example, Myra Brown, one of the two plaintiffs in a lawsuit that recently blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, had nearly $50,000 in PPP loans forgiven earlier in 2022.

Furthermore, the Job Creators Network, the conservative-learning organization that brought the lawsuit against student loan forgiveness, had over $135,000 in PPP loans forgiven.

Student Loan Forgiveness

Unlike PPP loans, the authority to forgive student loan debt isn't as clear cut, according to some.

For example, a month after President Biden announced his historic student loan forgiveness program, Forbes published an article detailing how the plan would likely face a rocky road with lots of legal challenges.

According to the article, the Biden Administration believes it has the authority to cancel student loan debt under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act, which was passed back in 2003.

In fact, both the Trump and Biden Administrations have relied upon language in the HEROES Act to suspend student loan payments and interest accrual on loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But not everyone is convinced the President or Education Secretary has the legal authority to cancel student debt.

And it didn't take long for the lawsuits against Biden's debt forgiveness plan to begin to turn into legal headaches for the Administration and millions of student loan borrowers.

In its lawsuit against the program, the Job Creators Network referred to the debt relief plan as an "unprecedented executive power grab."

On November 10, a U.S. District Judge in Texas ruled in favor of the Job Creators Network and blocked Biden's student loan forgiveness program from being implemented. A few days later, the Department of Education took down the application for debt relief from its website.

On November 18, the Biden Administration asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether it has the legal authority to cancel student loan debt.

At this time, a decision has yet to be made by the high court.

