Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Photo by Image by Kenny Eliason from Unsplash

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat.

Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.

Luckily, there are still a few fast food chains in the Branson and Springfield area that offer customers a meal for $5. And that includes a side and drink, in addition to at least one main entree.

1. Taco Bell

Taco Bell has long been popular with college students and those looking for a good meal on a budget. And speaking of budget, the fast food chain offers a couple different $5 meals from its value menu.

The $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box gives customers a wide range of options for creating their own meal based on their cravings:

1 item from your choice of 5 specialty entrees.

1 item from your choice of 6 classic entrees.

1 item from your choice of 3 sides.

Large soft drink.

The $5 Classic Combo comes with the following four items:

Beefy five-layer burrito

Crunchy taco

Cinnamon twists

Large soft drink

2. Wendy's

The $5 Biggie Bag meal is back at Wendy's. It comes with your choice of either a junior bacon cheeseburger, crispy chicken BLT, or double stack burger, as well as the following items:

4-pice chicken nuggets

Small french fries

Small soft drink

3. Burger King

Burger King recently introduced a small Your Way Meal for $5. The value meal includes the following four items:

Double Whopper Jr

4-pice chicken nuggets

Small french fries

Small drink

4. KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken first introduced its popular $5 Fill Ups back in 2015. In fact, KFC was one of the first fast food chains to popularize $5 value meals.

You can still get a $5 Fill Up meal which includes the following items:

2 pieces of chicken (a thigh and drumstick)

1 side of mashed potatoes

1 cookie

1 biscuit

Medium soft drink

5. McDonald's

While McDonald's doesn't offer a straight-up $5 value meal, there is a way that you can put together an entire meal (main entree, side, and drink) for under five bucks by ordering from the McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

Here is a sample meal:

Double cheeseburger and small fries for $3

Soft drink for $1

The entire meal is $4 plus tax.

In short, whether you are a resident of or a visitor to the Ozarks, you still have plenty of good options when it comes to finding an affordable value meal at a fast food restaurant around Branson and Springfield.