Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat.
Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
Luckily, there are still a few fast food chains in the Branson and Springfield area that offer customers a meal for $5. And that includes a side and drink, in addition to at least one main entree.
1. Taco Bell
Taco Bell has long been popular with college students and those looking for a good meal on a budget. And speaking of budget, the fast food chain offers a couple different $5 meals from its value menu.
The $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box gives customers a wide range of options for creating their own meal based on their cravings:
- 1 item from your choice of 5 specialty entrees.
- 1 item from your choice of 6 classic entrees.
- 1 item from your choice of 3 sides.
- Large soft drink.
The $5 Classic Combo comes with the following four items:
- Beefy five-layer burrito
- Crunchy taco
- Cinnamon twists
- Large soft drink
2. Wendy's
- 4-pice chicken nuggets
- Small french fries
- Small soft drink
3. Burger King
Burger King recently introduced a small Your Way Meal for $5. The value meal includes the following four items:
- Double Whopper Jr
- 4-pice chicken nuggets
- Small french fries
- Small drink
4. KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken first introduced its popular $5 Fill Ups back in 2015. In fact, KFC was one of the first fast food chains to popularize $5 value meals.
You can still get a $5 Fill Up meal which includes the following items:
- 2 pieces of chicken (a thigh and drumstick)
- 1 side of mashed potatoes
- 1 cookie
- 1 biscuit
- Medium soft drink
5. McDonald's
While McDonald's doesn't offer a straight-up $5 value meal, there is a way that you can put together an entire meal (main entree, side, and drink) for under five bucks by ordering from the McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.
Here is a sample meal:
- Double cheeseburger and small fries for $3
- Soft drink for $1
The entire meal is $4 plus tax.
In short, whether you are a resident of or a visitor to the Ozarks, you still have plenty of good options when it comes to finding an affordable value meal at a fast food restaurant around Branson and Springfield.
