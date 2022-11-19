Why Are Department Stores Going Out of Business?

Image by Michael Gaida from Pixabay

There was a time in the history of American consumerism when shopping malls and large department stores reigned supreme.

However, those days are long gone, due in large part to the retail apocalypse. The impact on traditional retail has been devastating -- eliminating tens of thousands of stores and hundreds of thousands of retail jobs along with them.

Here are some of the biggest things why department stores are going out of business.

1. The growth of shopping online

The growth of eCommerce has probably brought about the most significant changes to the retail industry, which is often referred to as the Amazon Effect.

According to Investopedia, as more consumers shop online, fewer consumers are shopping in-stores, especially the big department stores, including the ones in shopping malls. The loss of revenue has forced tens of thousands of stores to go out of business.

Unfortunately, for traditional retaiilers, as online shopping continues to become more popular with shoppers, it will be even harder for brick-and-mortar stores to compete and stay in business.

In fact, Sears was unable to compete and eventually was forced into bankruptcy (and out of business). Other department stores like JCPenny and Macy's are still fighting for their survival, but it will likely continue to be an uphill battle for them.

2. The rise of discount retailers

It isn't just online shopping that's hurting department stores. When bargain-hunting consumers do shop in stores, they often shop at discount retailers like TJ Maxx and Ross. In fact, if your local mall has a discount retailer, chances are, it's the most popular store in the entire mall. It likely does a lot more business than the department stores in your mall.

Why have discount retailers become so popular? Because they are often able to sell the same name brand clothing found in department stores for less money. How are they able to do that? According to Business Insider, discount retailers have less overhead than department stores, so they can pass the savings onto their customers.

3. The fact that younger shoppers tend to avoid department stores

According to Quartz, young people aren't hanging out in malls like previous generations did when they were young. That means a lot of young people aren't shopping and spending their money in department stores.

4. Big stores cost more to run

As mentioned, large department stores tend to have a lot of overhead, which makes them expensive businesses to operate. And since these stores are no longer getting the amount of shoppers that they once did, it makes them less profitable.

5. Dead inventory cuts into profitability

How do department stores eventually get rid of all the inventory that they can't sell? Oftentimes, they have no choice but to slash prices in order to entice shoppers to buy their remaining merchandise. The downside of cutting prices is that retailers end up making less money, and sometimes even takig big losses. After a while, those losses pile up, until a store, like Sears, goes bankrupt.

6. Increase in Budget-Minded Shoppers

According to a story on retail from PR Newswire, an increasing number of shoppers are becoming more motivated to find savings when they shop. That means even older shoppers who traditionally shopped at department stores are starting to abandon them for more affordable options like discount retailers and e-commerce sites.

In short, shopping malls and department stores didn't die overnight. Instead, they have spent the last several years struggling amid the dramatic changes taking place in the retail industry.

For example, more consumers are now shopping online, and when they do shop in stores, it tends to be at discount retailers that can offer lower prices. Since young people are abandoning malls, department stores are missing out on a large segment of consumers. Furthermore, big department stores are just more expensive to operate due to their overhead and the fact that a lot of consumers simply want to get the best deals they can.

