New York City Ice Skating Rinks Set to Reopen for Winter

Image by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels

New York, NY. - With the return of winter, comes the return of one of New York City's most popular activities -- ice skating.

In fact, according to an article on the city's official Convention and Visitors Bureau website, "winter just isn’t winter without ice-skating in New York City."

Here is a schedule of when some of the city's most popular ice skating rinks will be open for the winter season.

The Gov­er­nors Island Win­ter Vil­lage Ice Skating Rink: Located in Manhattan, the ice skating rink at Governors Island Winter Village will reopen on November 17, 2022. The hours will be 12pm to 5:30pm on Thursdays and Fridays; and 10am to 5:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Rink admission will be free on Thursdays.

The Rink at Brookfield Place: Also located in Manhattan, The Rink at Brookfield Place is set to open in mid-November 2022 as well. It has even been ranked the number one rink to skate in New York City by Curbed New York.

You can consult the skating rink's official website for its operating schedule this season (which has yet to be announced).

The Rink at Manhattan West: This popular Manhattan ice skating rink will be open from November 29, 2022 through March 27, 2023. During the season, it will be open from 2pm to 9:15pm Monday through Friday; and from 10am to 9pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center: This picturesque New York City ice skating rink in the heart of Manhattan opened for the season on November 5, 2022. The rink is open daily, but you will need to book tickets in advance as dates sell out quickly.

Wollman Rink: Located in Central Park, Wollman Rink opened on November 15, 2022. It's open daily from 10am until 10pm most nights. However, you will likely need to book tickets in advance, especially on weekends and holidays.

The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village: This Midtown Manhattan ice skating rink in Bryant Park opened on October 28, 2022. The rink is open daily -- from 8am to 10pm -- until the season ends on March 5, 2023.

IC Ice Rink: Brooklyn has some good ice skating options like the IC Ice Rink. The rink is set to reopen for the season on November 18, 2022. During the season, it will be open from 4pm to 8pm on Fridays, and from 10am to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.