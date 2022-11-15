New York City, NY

5 Winter-Friendly Activities in New York City

Evan Crosby

Image by Ihor Dvoretskyi from Unslpash

New York, NY. - Winter can still be a fun time to visit New York City (and not just during the holidays).

In addition to less crowds from January through March, visitors and locals alike can save on good deals, as well as enjoy a number of winter-friendly activities.

Here are five fun things to do in New York during the winter.

1. Ice Skating

When the temperatures drop and NYC transforms into a winter wonderland, ice skating becomes a very popular activity. In fact, there are several outdoor ice skating rinks around the city that allow guests to skate while they enjoy the cityscape.

Here are some popular ice skating rinks:

  • The Rink at Rock Center (Manhattan)
  • The Rink at Manhattan West
  • Wollman Rink (Manhattan)
  • Vale Rink at The William Vale (Brooklyn)
  • City Ice Pavilion (Queens)
  • Staten Island Skating Pavilion

2. Museums

New York City is full of world-class museums. And when you are looking for a warm indoor activity on a cold, winter day, spending hours browsing art galleries or history museums can be a great way to spend your time.

Even better, many NYC museums are free, like the ones below:

  • National Museum of the American Indian
  • New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
  • Federal Hall National Memorial
  • The Bronx Museum of the Arts
  • American Folk Art Museum
  • BRIC House

3. Shopping

In addition to world-class museums, New York is also home to world-class shopping, which can be another great indoor activity on a cold day during the winter.

Here are a few popular NYC department stores:

  • Macy's Herald Square
  • Nordstrom NYC Flagship
  • Bloomingdale's 59th Street

New York City is also famous for its luxury shopping brands:

  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • Tiffany & Co.
  • Gucci

The city is also home to lots of eclectic shops, bookstores, and museum gift shops.

4. Broadway Shows

During January and February, guests can score great deals on Broadway tickets. And in addition to discounted show tickets, you can also enjoy shorter lines and smaller crowd sizes at shows.

Here are some of the top shows you can still catch on Broadway during the winter:

  • The Phantom of the Opera
  • Hamilton
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • Wicked
  • Aladdin

5. Dining

New York City is full of world-class attractions. And dining is no different in the Big Apple. What better way to warm up on a cold, winter day by filling up your belly with some delicious food at a New York restaurant.

From barbecue to Mexican, to Italian, to American, to Mediterranean, to coffeehouses, to Chinese, to French, to steakhouses, the city is home to thousands of great restaurants serving up local dishes, as well as delicious cuisine from around the world.

