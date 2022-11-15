Kansas City, MO

Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas City

Evan Crosby

Image by Brooke Lark from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - This holiday season, Kansas Citians will have a little extra help getting into the Christmas spirit with the return of several pop-up bars during the holiday season.

So, whether you are looking for a fun way to relax and connect with old friends or colleagues over the holidays, or you simply want to enjoy some of your favorite holiday-themed drinks, you will likely want to check out some of these popular pop-up bars making their return just in time for the holidays.

1. Fetch the Halls

Fetch the Halls will be open at Vignettes from November 18 until January 7. A couple of their popular events include trivia nights on Wednesdays and Music Bingo on Thursdays, according to their website. The bar will also feature a wide range of delicious snacks and holiday-esque cocktails.

2. Miracle Kansas City

Another popular Christmas-themed pop-up bar, Miracle Kansas City, will have multiple locations this year, including in the Plaza and another in the Power & Light District -- opening November 24. Guests can get into the holiday spirit with delicious cocktails and yummy Christmas treats.

And if you are looking for a private venue to throw a holiday party, Miracle Kansas City is opening an additional location at The Rockhill Grille, which is just for private events only.

3. Rec Deck the Halls

Boulevard Brewing Company is getting into the Christmas spirit this year with their pop-up bar, Rec Deck the Halls, which will be open between November 25 until New Years Eve. According to their website, guests will enjoy a "magical experience featuring a copious cocktail menu of holiday-inspired bevvies."

In addition to keepsake glassware and yuletide nibbles, there will be more holiday spirit than a Claymation movie marathon.

4. Tinsel Town

Tom's Town Distilling Company will be opening another Christmas pop-up bar on November 18. However, you can start making reservations on November 16 to "distill yourself a Merry Christmas."

The bar will be open through the end of the year.

5. Who's Holiday Party

Finally, the Who's are having a holiday party and they are inviting everyone (21 and older) to celebrate in the joy and fun. The holiday-themed pop-up bar will be located at The Social Bar & Grill.

In addition to many of your favorite holiday drinks, the bar will be also serving lots of delicious Christmas food and treats starting November 17.

