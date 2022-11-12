5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City

Image by Roy Harryman from Pixabay

Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.

Luckily, Kansas City still has a lot to offer, even during the wintertime.

From world-class museums, to world-class performing arts, to world-class shopping, here are five winter-friendly activities that residents and visitors can enjoy in Kansas City.

1. Union Station

Union Station is one of Kansas City's most celebrated destinations that features numerous family-friendly attractions:

Science City

Planetarium

City Stage Live Theater

Regnier Movie Theater

In addition to the permanent attractions, Union Station also features world-class traveling exhibits. Furthermore, guests can enjoy great shopping and dining experiences, while enjoying the building's stunning architecture.

2. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Visiting museums can be another great (and warm) activity on a cold day. And Kansas City has one of the nation's top art museums -- The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Visitors can spend hours browsing the museum's permanent and traveling art exhibits. Even better, admission to the museum is free. You just need to reserve your ticket(s) ahead of time.

3. Crown Center

Crown Center describes itself as "uniquely Kansas City." It's also a great place to visit during the winter when more warm-weather activities aren't available.

Crown Center features lots of unique shopping, dining, and family-friendly attractions. There are lots of year-round events, including in the winter, as well. Some attractions at Crown Center are even free.

And if you are looking for a good place to go ice skating, you can head over to the Crown Center Ice Terrace.

4. National WWI Museum and Memorial

The world's most comprehensive WWI collection is housed in Kansas City at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

This world-class museum was designated as the nation's official museum and memorial dedicated to WWI. Visitors can spend hours exploring numerous exhibitions and thousands of artifacts.

Therefore, if you are a history buff who is looking for a warm, indoor activity during the winter, you will want to check out the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

5. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Finally, Kansas City is home to yet another world-class museum that you will likely want to check out when you are looking for something fun to do on a long, boring winter day.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is the "world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America," according to the museum's official website.

The museum is located in the heart of the city's Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District.