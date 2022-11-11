What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers After Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan?

Evan Crosby

Image from Unsplash

A U.S. District Court Judge in Texas has ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, leaving millions of student loan borrowers in limbo after they were promised debt relief last August.

According to NPR, Judge Mark T. Pittman, a Trump appointee, rejected the Biden Administration's arguments that it had the legal authority to cancel student loan debt for millions of borrowers under the HEROES Act.

In his ruling, Judge Pittman wrote, "In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government."

To date, 26 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness, of which, 16 million applications have been approved, according to CNBC.

On August 24, President Biden announced that he was forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers who did not receive Pell Grants.

However, it didn't take long after the announcement for the legal challenges to begin.

One problem for those looking to block the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness plan has been finding a plaintiff with standing -- someone who can prove that the debt relief plan will financially harm them.

But, late last month, a federal appeals court in Missouri temporarily put Biden's debt relief plan on hold while the court could consider a lawsuit filed on behalf of six states: Arkansas, Iowa Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina.

The suit had initially been dismissed by a U.S. district court judge in Missouri before the decision was appealed to the 8th Circuit, which has not yet made its ruling.

Then, on November 10, Judge Pittman ruled against the program.

What's next for student loan borrowers?

The following day, the Biden Administration announced that it was no longer taking applications for student loan forgiveness.

According to a statement published on the studentaid.gov website's loan forgiveness application page, "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."

The statement also included a message for 26 million borrowers have already applied for student debt relief, as well as the 16 million borrowers have had their applications approved, "If you've already applied, we'll hold your application."

According to the Biden Administration, the Justice Department has already appealed the decision.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued a statement expressing the Administration's disappointment and resolve about Judge Pittman's ruling:

We are disappointed in the decision of the Texas court to block loan relief moving forward. Amidst efforts to block our debt relief program, we are not standing down. The Department of Justice has appealed today’s decision on our behalf, and we will continue to keep borrowers informed about our efforts to deliver targeted relief.

In the mean time, millions of student loan borrowers will have to wait as legal challenges and appeals continue to make their way through the court system.

