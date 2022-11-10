Kansas City, MO

Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving Evening

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWNDK_0j6Mz0bL00
Image by Evan Crosby from Facebook

Kansas City, Mo. - A Kansas City tradition dating back more than 90 years will continue this Thanksgiving evening with the flick of a switch that will light up the 15-block Country Club Plaza in holiday lights.

The 93rd annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the announcement, Plaza Lights is a "15-block holiday spectacle on the famed Country Club Plaza." It features thousands of beautiful, glimmering, jewel-colored holiday lights that adorn every window, tower, and dome in the historic Spanish-inspired Country Club Plaza shopping district.

Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will have the honor of flipping the switch at this year's Plaza lighting ceremony. And the big switch on the event's state actually turns on the lights.

A fireworks display will follow the official lighting ceremony.

In addition to holiday lights and fireworks, guests will be entertained by performances from The Elders, a Kansas City area Celtic rock band, as well as Quixotic, an innovative performing arts collective that blends live music, dancing, imagination, and technology to create "fully immersive, multi-sensory experiences" for audiences.

Guests will be able to see the Evergy Plaza Lights each day between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m., from Thanksgiving evening through mid-January. Furthermore, throughout the Plaza Lights holiday season, all Country Club Plaza parking garages will be free and open to the public.

According to Visit KC, here are some of the best viewing places for the Plaza Lights:

  • Plaza 211 parking garage rooftop (this spot will give you the best viewing position for the lighting ceremony)
  • Barnes and Noble second
  • The InterContinental Kansas City Hotel rooftop
  • McCormick & Schmick’s rooftop

In addition to being treated to a beautiful light display from Thanksgiving through mid-January, shoppers will also be treated to extended shopping hours throughout the holiday season.

