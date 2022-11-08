Branson, MO

Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City

Evan Crosby

Image by Drew Hastings from Unsplash

Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.

If you love hiking and exploring natural features, especially caves, then you will want to consider the Marvel Cave tour the next time you are at Silver Dollar City. Even better, the cave tour is included is in your ticket to the amusement park, so there is no additional charge.

Here is an overview of what Silver Dollar City calls a "marvelous tour" of Marvel Cave.

The cave tour begins inside the Hospitality House that's located near the theme park's main entrance. Weather permitting, there are several tours throughout the day when Silver Dollar City is open.

Marvel Cave is a wet limestone cave with some very unique rock formations that are "still alive and growing."

One thing you should know about the tour is that there is a lot of walking! It lasts about an hour with lots of stairs and ramps to descend and climb. Therefore, you will want to be in fairly good shape and comfortable walking over wet and slippery surfaces, as well as through narrow spaces.

In fact, the park doesn't recommend those with heart or lung conditions, weak knees or ankles, or a bad back, to attempt the tour.

You will be guided by a trained cave guide who will take you on an entertaining and interesting journey past some incredible rock formations. They will also share lots of history and stories about Marvel Cave.

Once you enter the top of the cave, you will walk down three hundred feet of stairs and ramps into the Cathedral Room.

After leaving the Cathedral Room, you will descend further into the cave, reaching approximately 500 feet below the surface. Some of the spaces you walk (squeeze) through are quite tight and narrow. Therefore, if you get claustrophobic easily, you might not enjoy the tour.

The cave's passageways by water eroding the limestone. In fact, depending on the amount of recent rainfall, sometimes parts of the lower sections of Marvel Cave aren't accessible due to flooding.

The good news is that at the end of the tour, instead of visitors having to climb back up out of the cave, Silver Dollar City has installed a unique cable train that takes visitors back to the Hospitality House -- saving visitors a strenuous 1/2-mile walk.

However, if the cable train isn't working, which is very rare, visitors get to see the entire cave tour again in reverse!

Additionally, if you are into exploring caves in a more old fashioned way, you can take the Marvel Cave Lantern Tour. The 90-minute journey includes a lantern and an exclusive visit to the Mammoth Room.

The lantern tour begins an hour and a half before the theme park closes. Furthermore, there is an additional price, unlike the regular cave tours.

