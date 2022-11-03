Branson, MO

5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday Season

Image by Marco Bicca from Unsplash

Branson, Mo. - While country music helped make Branson, Missouri the live music show capital of the world, during the months of November and December, many of its 100+ music shows get into the holiday spirit by offering guests entertaining Christmas shows that are full of music, laughter, and celebration.

According to Explore Branson, "from country music to Broadway-style productions, Branson's lineup of live performances offers a wide variety of holiday entertainment." Therefore, most people are sure to find a Christmas show that they will enjoy.

While visitors to Branson have many holiday shows to choose from, here are five of the most popular ones, according to Explore Branson.

1. An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City

Good Morning America has recognized Silver Dollar City's annual An Old Time Christmas as one of the top 5 holiday destinations.

According to Explore Branson, the theme park is decorated with more than 6.5 million lights. Furthermore, Silver Dollar City offers guests around 40 Christmas shows. Every night there is even a Christmas light parade that's led by Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer and all of his friends from the North Pole.

2. Dolly Parton's Stampede

Dolly Parton's Stampede knows how to get into the holiday spirit, too. According to Explore Branson, the Stampede's arena is transformed into a magical Christmas fantasy land with beautiful evergreens, twinkling lights, old-fashioned holiday costumes, lots of familiar Christmas songs, and lovely poinsettias.

The show's cast, which includes 32 horses, takes audiences on a festive, nostalgia-filled, Christmas journey that's filled with lots of holiday humor.

3. Presleys' Christmas Jubilee

The Presley's began performing in Branson over 50 years ago. And they continue their tradition of entertaining audiences during the months of November and December with Christmas shows full of holiday cheer; country, bluegrass, and gospel music; and plenty of laughter.

4. Hughes Brothers Christmas Show

The Hughes Brothers take guests back in time during their holiday show while they are entertained with Christmas songs, dancing, and a festive spirit. The show also includes a special Christmas presentation by none other than Santa Claus.

According to Explore Branson, dinner is even included with the show.

5. The Duttons' Christmas Show

Finally, the Duttons offer guests a holiday show filled with Christmas tradition as well. In fact, the Duttons' Christmas Show helps audiences get into the holiday spirit with a little bit of everything -- classic Christmas songs, Celtic fiddles, and beautiful orchestrations.

The show even features a dancing snowman and toys that come to life.

