KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball Team

Lawrence, Kan. - The University of Kansas suspended head men's basketball coach Bill Self for four games due to what KU is calling "self-imposed penalties," according to Fox4 KC.

Fox4 KC reports that the four-game suspension stems from an NCAA investigation related to college basketball corruption that was conducted back in 2017 in conjunction with the FBI.

Even though Coach Self denied any wrongdoing, he issued a statement along with Coach Townsend, who will also be serving a four-game suspension, in support of the university's decision to self-impose these penalties:

Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision to self-impose these sanctions. We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against NC State.

In addition to the four-game suspension, KU has imposed other penalties as well, according to KMBC.

For example, both coaches were barred from off-campus recruiting over the last summer. Furthermore, the team will cut the number of permissible recruiting days, cut the number of official visits during the 2023-2024 school year, and cut the total number of scholarships.

Coach Self did get a nod of support from University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Grid when he issued this statement about the team's self-imposed penalties:

Throughout this process, we have had ongoing conversations with all the involved parties. We believe the actions we are announcing today move us closer to resolving this matter. We look forward to commenting further when this process is fully resolved. Until then, I want to reiterate our unwavering support of Coach Self and our Men’s Basketball program.

According to Fox4 KC, Coach Self will miss the State Farm Champions Classic, as well as three home games due to the suspension.