What is lunchflation?

Image by Rob Owen-Wahl from Pixabay

According to a story from CNN Business, "lunchflation is real," which is making it more expensive for people to eat out at restaurants due to rising food prices and shortages.

For example, the food-away-from-home (restaurant purchases) consumer price index rose by 8.5% between September 2021 and September 2022, according to data from the USDA.

The bottom line: If you order food from a restaurant, you are most likely paying more for your meal. Luckily, there are some simple tips that can help savvy diners save money when they go out to eat.

1. Order water

One of the easiest ways to save money when dining out is to order water to drink instead of a beverage like soda or tea. That's because most restaurants in the United States offer a free complimentary cup of water with the purchase of food. You can't beat free!

However, beverages, especially soda, typically have a high markup at restaurants and even fast food chains.

For example, Texas Roadhouse charges $1.99 for soft drinks, which is fairly typical of sit-down restaurants. Even McDonald's franchises are ditching $1 drinks due to rising inflation, according to this recent article from Restaurant Dive.

Depending on how many diners are in your party, buying everyone a soft drink can really add up.

2. Take advantage of lunch specials

Many restaurants offer patrons lunch specials, which are reduced-price fixed menu items that you can choose from during lunch hours on various days of the week. So, if you are interested in a more affordable meal, choosing the daily lunch special will often save you money.

3. Don't overlook coupons

Another way to save money when dining out is to look for restaurant coupons and special offers on sites like Groupon and RetailMeNot.

In fact, you can save up to 55% off your order, according to the current offers available on RetailMeNot. Those savings can really add up if you take advantage of them when you order takeout or go out to eat.

4. Order from the dollar menu

Finally, many fast food chains offer dollar menus that are a great way to save money when you are looking for an inexpensive meal.

For example, both Taco Bell and Burger King still have several items available for only $1 on their respective dollar menus. And McDonald's has several specials on its $1, $2, $3 Menu.

In short, if you want to fight lunchflation and save money when you go out to eat, then you should order water instead of paying for a beverage. Furthermore, try to take advantage of any lunch specials or available coupons. And if you are really looking to save money on your meal, order off the dollar menu at a fast food restaurant.