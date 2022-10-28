Ozark, MO

Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich History

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pefv_0iqRYZHZ00
Image from Ozark Historic River District

Ozark, Mo. - The Historic River District is located in the heart of Ozark, Missouri, along the Finley River, between Springfield and Branson.

According to the nonprofit's official website, the organization aims to preserve the "past, present, and future heart" of the Ozark community. Their official mission is to "build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm, and promote economic vitality in Downtown Ozark."

In addition to a rich history and beautiful scenery, the Historic River District includes the following attractions:

  • Two historic bridges
  • Finley River Park
  • An old mill
  • A historic church converted into restaurants and speakeasy bars
  • An art gallery
  • A historic courthouse and gazebo
  • A history museum
  • The historic Ozark Square

Additionally, the Historic River District hopes to showcase everything that downtown Ozark has to offer both residents and visitors:

  • Unique dining experiences
  • Local shops
  • City festivals
  • Farmer's market
  • Parks and trails
  • The Finley River

According to the organization's Facebook page, there are several ways for community members and stakeholders to get involved by volunteering in a number of capacities. For example, the Historic River District has a design committee and an economic vitality committee, among others.

However, if you aren't interested in sitting on a board, you can still get involved by volunteering to help with events.

Speaking of which, the Ozark Historic River District sponsors several events throughout the year, according to the organization's Facebook page. For example, there will be a Christmas Open House on the Ozark Square on November 3rd - 5th. There will also be Friday Night Lights on each Friday in December leading up to Christmas.

Earlier in the month, the Historic River District hosted Octoberfest on the Square, according to their Facebook page.

Finally, the organization hopes to make upgrades to infrastructure -- especially streets and sidewalks -- in downtown Ozark.

