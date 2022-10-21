IRS announces higher contribution limits for 401(k) plans and IRAs in 2023

Image from Unsplash

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023, which means millions of Americans could end up paying less in taxes, according to CNBC.

Additionally, Americans will also be able to contribute more toward tax-advantaged retirement savings plans starting next year, after the IRS announced it was increasing the contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

For example, in 2023, 401(k) plan participants will be able to contribute up to $22,500. That's a $2,000 increase from the current contribution limit of $20,500. Furthermore, older workers over the age of 50 will be able to make catch-up contributions as high as $7,500, up from $6,500 this year.

That means some people could be eligible to contribute as much as $30,000 to their 401(k) plan in 2023, according to MarketWatch.

Eligible IRA account holders are going to be able to save more money for retirement next year as well.

For example, the new IRS contribution limit for IRA accounts is increasing from $6,000 to $6,500 in 2023. And for IRA account owners 50 and older, they will be able to contribute as much as $7,500 next year with the catch-up contribution limit, which will remain the same at $1,000.

According to CNBC, more Americans might also qualify to make Roth IRA contributions, since the IRS is increasing the adjusted gross income (AGI) phaseout ranges.

For instance, the new phaseout range for single tax filers will increase to between $138,000 and $153,000 a year. And for married couples filing jointly, the new phaseout range will rise to between $218,000 to $228,000.

In short, starting in 2023, Americans will be able to save more money for retirement, due to higher contribution limits for 401(k) plans and IRA accounts. Additionally, older workers will be eligible to save even more money in their 401(k) accounts with higher catch-up contribution limits next year.