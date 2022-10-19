As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning rises

Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Kansas City, Mo. - According to reporting from KMBC, a carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary on Holmes Street in Kansas City has resulted in a medical emergency that has sent six children and two adults (so far) to local hospitals for treatment.

This serious incident is a reminder that as winter approaches, households, schools, businesses, and organizations throughout the metro area need to be on the look out for the potential signs of carbon monoxide exposure and poisoning, which can lead to serious illnesses and death.

In fact, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Carbon monoxide (CO) exposures and poisonings occur more often during the fall and winter, when people are more likely to use gas furnaces and heaters."

While everyone is at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, the elderly, infants, and those with chronic health problems are most at risk of getting sick. For example, the CDC reports that every year in America, carbon monoxide poisoning leads to more than:

20,000 emergency room visits

4,000 hospitalizations

400 deaths

The CDC lists these common symptoms, which can sometimes be mistaken for the flu, to look out for:

Chest pain

Confusion

Dizziness

Headache

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Weakness

Furthermore, breathing in too much carbon monoxide can make you pass out or kill you.

Now that you know the risk and what to look out for, here are some tips on how to help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home.

Install battery-operated or battery back-up carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home, especially in or near all bedrooms.

Make sure you have all oil, gas, and or coal-burning appliances -- water heater, heating system, gas stove, etc -- checked out by a qualified service technician each year.

Never use a generator inside your home, garage, or basement.

Don't use a gas oven or range for heating.

If you have a gas refrigerator and smell an odor, it could be leaking carbon monoxide.

Make sure that all gas appliances have proper ventilation.

You can also avoid carbon monoxide poisoning in your vehicle by having its exhaust system serviced by a technician each year. And never run your vehicle inside a garage.

In short, as temperatures begin to fall, you are more likely to be using the heater. Therefore, you need to take the above-mentioned preventative steps to reduce your chances of exposure and poisoning from carbon monoxide.