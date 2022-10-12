Why are department stores going out of business?

Image from Pixabay

There was a time in the history of American consumerism when shopping malls and large department stores reigned supreme. However, those days are gone, thanks in large part to the retail apocalypse.

The impact on brick-and-mortar retail has been devastating -- eliminating tens of thousands of stores and hundreds of thousands of retail jobs along with them.

Here are some of the biggest things that have led up to the "death of the department store."

1. Online Shopping

Online shopping has probably brought about the most significant changes to the retail industry often referred to as the Amazon Effect.

According to Investopedia, since more consumers shop online, fewer shoppers are visiting brick-and mortar-retailers, especially the big department stores, in shopping malls. The loss of revenue has forced tens of thousands of stores to go out of business. Unfortunately, for brick-and-mortar stores, as online shopping continues to become more popular with shoppers, it will be even harder for traditional retailers to compete and stay in business. In fact, Sears was unable to survive. Other department stores like Macy's are still fighting to stay open, but it will likely continue to be an uphill battle for them.

2. Discount Retailers

It isn't just online shopping that's hurting department stores. When bargain-hunting consumers do shop in stores, they often shop at discount retailers like TJ Maxx and Ross. In fact, if your local mall has a discount retailer, chances are, it's the most popular store in the entire mall. It likely does a lot more business than the department stores in your mall. Why have discount retailers become so popular? Because they are often able to sell the same name brand clothing found in department stores for less money. How are they able to do that? According to Business Insider, discount retailers have less overhead than department stores, so they can pass the savings onto their customers.

3. Young People Tend to Avoid Them

According to Quartz, young people aren't hanging out in malls like previous generations did when they were young. That means a lot of young people aren't shopping and spending their money in department stores.

4. More Overhead and Less Profit

As mentioned, large department stores tend to have a lot of overhead, which makes them expensive businesses to operate. And since these stores are no longer getting the amount of shoppers that they once did, it makes them less profitable.

5. Dead Inventory Cuts Into Profitability

How do department stores eventually get rid of all the inventory that they can't sell? Oftentimes, they have no choice but to slash prices in order to entice shoppers to buy their remaining merchandise. The downside of cutting prices is that retailers end up making less money, and sometimes even takig big losses. After a while, those losses pile up, until a store, like Sears, goes bankrupt.

6. More Budget-Minded Shoppers

According to PR Newswire, a growing number of overall consumers are becoming more motivated to find savings when they shop. That means even older shoppers who traditionally shopped at department stores are starting to abandon them for more affordable options like discount retailers and e-commerce sites.

In short, shopping malls and department stores didn't die overnight. Instead, they have spent the last several years struggling amid the dramatic changes taking place in the retail industry. For example, more consumers are now shopping online, and when they do shop in stores, it tends to be at discount retailers that can offer lower prices. Since young people are abandoning malls, department stores are missing out on a large segment of consumers. Furthermore, big department stores are just more expensive to operate due to their overhead and the fact that a lot of consumers simply want to get the best deals they can.