What is Ethereum?

Ethereum was launched back in 2015 — and has now become the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin by market capitalization, according to Coinbase. However, unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum wasn’t created to be a digital currency. Instead, its purpose was to build a secure, global, decentralized platform that takes the transparency of blockchains and extends those features to a wide variety of applications.

For example, things like databases, financial tools, and games are already running on the Ethereum blockchain. Its future potential is only limited by the imagination of developers. According to Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation says that “Ethereum can be used to codify, decentralize, secure and trade just about anything.”

The Basics of Ethereum

Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum has become a popular way to store wealth, and send or receive value without the use of an intermediary (like a bank or payment processor). It has also become a popular investment vehicle for crypto investors. The Ethereum blockchain enables developers to build and run a wide variety of apps that are built using “smart contracts,” according to Coinbase. These smart contracts are like traditional paper contracts. They contain an agreement between two or more parties. However, unlike a traditional contract, a smart contract automatically executes when the terms are met without the need for any kind of intermediary, as well as without the need for either party to know the other.

Smart contracts that run on Ethereum’s decentralized blockchain allow developers to deploy apps that (theoretically) will run just as they have been programed to run (without censorship, downtime, fraud, or any other third-party interference). Like Bitcoin, Ethereum is an open-source project not owned/operated by any individual or organization. Anyone with an internet connection can interact with the network or even run an Ethereum node. Stablecoins are one of the most popular Ethereum-backed innovations that have their value pegged to the dollar by smart contracts. These are known as decentralized financial apps (DeFi).

How Does Ethereum Work?

The Ethereum blockchain is like a large computing platform that documents and secures transactions. Unlike the Bitcoin blockchain, the Ethereum blockchain is much more flexible, according to Coinbase. For example, developers can use a large variety of tools like DeFi apps, games, logistics management software, and more. Ethereum runs off a virtual machine (several individual computers around the world running the Ethereum software). Therefore, network participants must invest a lot into hardware and electricity to keep it running. In return for their investment, the network pays participants its own Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency called Ether.

According to Coinbase, the value of Ether is determined by the market (supply and demand) like every other asset’s value. Therefore, the value of Ether can fluctuate throughout the day. If you plan on buying Ether, you will need a public key (which is like a username), a private key (which is like a password), and a virtual wallet.

