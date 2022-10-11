5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in Branson

Image from Unsplash

Branson, Mo. - Just because the temps might get a little chilly in Branson during the winter, it doesn't mean that you still can't have as much fun. From snow tubing, to mountain coasters, to hiking, there are still plenty of ways to have fun outdoor adventures no matter what time of the year that you visit.

Here are five outdoor adventures that you can enjoy in Branson during the winter months.



1.Snowflex Tubing Park

While the Ozarks aren't generally known for winter sports, one new extreme adventure just outside of Branson gives visitors the thrill of snow tubing down a mountain. The Snowflex Tubing Park at Wolfe Mountain in Walnut Shade takes riders on a 400-foot snowflex tubing adventure, according to the company's website. The park's "magic carpet" carries you and your tube to the top of the hill.



2. Runaway Mountain Coaster

Even though the roller coasters at Silver Dollar City are closed during the winter, you can still enjoy an exciting thrill ride on the Runaway Mountain Coaster.

According to the company's website, this year-round outdoor adventure takes brave riders on over 5,000 feet of track down steep hills and around hairpin corners. The mountain coaster even features a couple of 360 degree loops, as well as speeds of up to 30 MPH. However, riders can go at maximum speed for maximum thrills or enjoy a slower pace with the use of personal handbrakes that control the cart's speed.

The Runaway Mountain Coaster is the perfect way to take in the beautiful scenery of the surrounding Ozarks while enjoying a thrilling outdoor activity. The ride is located at Branson Mountain Adventure Park.



3. The Branson Coaster

The Branson Coaster is another winter-friendly activity (weather permitting). The thrill ride is the first double mountain coaster of its kind in North America, according to the company's website. In fact, the twists and turns on the track are so tight that riders feel like they are going to collide. A chain pulls your cart to the top of the hill -- and then the cart is released for a free-fall ride down the track. Once you reach the bottom, the chain pulls you back to the top of the track for another thrilling ride.



4. Table Rock Lakeshore Trail



The Table Rock Lakeshore Trail is a 2.2-mile paved pathway that runs along the shoreline of Table Rock Lake between the Dewey Short Visitor's Center to the State Park Marina. The winter months are still a great time to hike around the lake because you can get even more stunning views of Table Rock Lake since there aren't any leaves on the trees. Furthermore, the humidity is typically lower in the winter, so you get beautiful blue skies over the beautiful water.



5. Lakeside Wilderness Hiking Trail



Another popular year-round outdoor destination in Branson is the 5.3-mile Lakeside Wilderness Hiking Trail that features stunning views of Lake Taneycomo below.

The rugged, scenic trail takes hikers through the Lakeside Forest Wilderness area -- located just a few hundred yards from the HYW 76 Entertainment District, according to the Explore Branson website. The first mile of the trail is a fairly easy walk that's suitable for most skill levels. However, as the trail begins to descend down the ridge-line above Lake Taneycomo, it gets quite steep. You will want to bring good shoes and a walking stick to help keep you on your feet. Eventually, you will reach the cliff walk stairway that was built over 70 years ago. The outdoor stairway features 50 steps that will take you down to the lake.

