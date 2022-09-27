Carrot Hot Dogs Recipe

Image from Unsplash

If you love the taste of a grilled hot dog, but worry about it being unhealthy for you, it's okay to stop worrying with this 100% vegan alternative -- carrot dogs!

According to Allrecipes.com, you can make vegan hot dogs by substituting traditional hot dogs with carrots. In addition to being packed full of flavor, carrot dogs can be grilled or cooked in the microwave. Furthermore, you can still eat them with all of your favorite condiments that you enjoy putting on regular hot dogs.

The recipe calls for grilling 10 carrot dogs; using the following ingredients.

10 carrots (and you will need to trim them into the shape of a hot dog)

1 cup of water

1 cup of soy

1/4 cup of sesame oil

1/2 cup of rice vinegar

1 tablespoon of minced fresh ginger root

2 cloves, minced

ground black pepper to taste

Once you have your ingredients ready, you can begin making your vegan carrot dogs by following these steps, according to Allrecipes.com.

Step 1: Place a steamer insert inside a saucepan and fill the pan with water until it's just below the steamer. Bring the water to a boil. Add your carrots, and then cover and steam them for about 15 minutes. They should be tender but still have a snap. After you are done steaming, pour cold water over the carrots and then transfer them to a storage container.

Step 2: Whisk water, sesame oil, soy sauce, black pepper, garlic, and ginger together in a bowl. Then, pour it over the carrots. Cover the container and place it in the refrigerator for at least three hours.

Step 3: Preheat a grill to medium-high heat, lightly oiling the grate.

Step 4: Remove the carrots from the marinade and then place them on the grill. Cook the carrot dogs until you are happy with their "doneness," which is usually around 5 to 10 minutes.

And there you have it -- vegan hot dogs -- a healthy alternative to regular hot dogs.

For more information on nutritional content, you can consult Allrecipes.com.