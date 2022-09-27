Carrot Hot Dogs Recipe

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygvK1_0iBCRTMy00
Image from Unsplash

If you love the taste of a grilled hot dog, but worry about it being unhealthy for you, it's okay to stop worrying with this 100% vegan alternative -- carrot dogs!

According to Allrecipes.com, you can make vegan hot dogs by substituting traditional hot dogs with carrots. In addition to being packed full of flavor, carrot dogs can be grilled or cooked in the microwave. Furthermore, you can still eat them with all of your favorite condiments that you enjoy putting on regular hot dogs.

The recipe calls for grilling 10 carrot dogs; using the following ingredients.

  • 10 carrots (and you will need to trim them into the shape of a hot dog)
  • 1 cup of water
  • 1 cup of soy
  • 1/4 cup of sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup of rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon of minced fresh ginger root
  • 2 cloves, minced
  • ground black pepper to taste

Once you have your ingredients ready, you can begin making your vegan carrot dogs by following these steps, according to Allrecipes.com.

Step 1: Place a steamer insert inside a saucepan and fill the pan with water until it's just below the steamer. Bring the water to a boil. Add your carrots, and then cover and steam them for about 15 minutes. They should be tender but still have a snap. After you are done steaming, pour cold water over the carrots and then transfer them to a storage container.

Step 2: Whisk water, sesame oil, soy sauce, black pepper, garlic, and ginger together in a bowl. Then, pour it over the carrots. Cover the container and place it in the refrigerator for at least three hours.

Step 3: Preheat a grill to medium-high heat, lightly oiling the grate.

Step 4: Remove the carrots from the marinade and then place them on the grill. Cook the carrot dogs until you are happy with their "doneness," which is usually around 5 to 10 minutes.

And there you have it -- vegan hot dogs -- a healthy alternative to regular hot dogs.

For more information on nutritional content, you can consult Allrecipes.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# recipes# healthy eating# vegan# healthy# cooking

Comments / 0

Published by

I help consumers understand the issues that impact their money, technology, and world.

Kansas City, MO
188 followers

More from Evan Crosby

Coaching Relationships 101

Are you thinking about hiring a coach to help you reach your personal and/or professional goals? If so, then you want to make sure that you find the right coaching relationship that will satisfy your needs. Just like with all relationships, you will get out of a coaching relationship what you are willing to put into it.

Read full story

Alternatives to filing for bankruptcy

What happens when you find yourself in financial trouble and owe more money than you can actually afford to repay?. Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 personal bankruptcy laws provide a legal remedy for borrowers who have insurmountable debt that are facing financial ruin. However, there are steep financial costs, even if you mange to get some or all of your debt forgiven. For example, your credit score will take a dramatic hit. In fact, depending on your score, it will likely drop by at least 150 to 200 points.

Read full story

Do You Owe Taxes on Your Cryptocurrency?

While many of the laws and regulations that govern cryptocurrency are still evolving, one thing that has been consistent -- going back all the way to 2014 -- is that certain crypto transactions can trigger taxable events.

Read full story
1 comments

4 career mistakes

It turns out that one of your biggest obstacles standing between you and your career goals might just be yourself. In fact, when it comes to wanting to do well on the job, there's a good chance that you could actually be your own worst enemy. That's according to research from the Journal of Science.

Read full story

5 kitchen upgrade ideas

Even if you have a decent-sized kitchen, it can still be a challenge to find a place for everything to go. However, in a tiny kitchen, finding enough storage space for all of your cooking and dining essentials can feel impossible. However, limited cooking space doesn't have to keep you from preparing and enjoying great meals at home. In fact, small-space storage issues don't have to be that big of a deal.

Read full story

Protecting your data from cybersecurity threats

Securing your digital data is now more important than ever before, as cybersecurity threats like data breaches, identity theft crimes, ransomware attacks, and malware and virus infections are on the rise. Unfortunately, victims of data loss and identity theft can spend a great deal of time and money trying to recover their lost data and stolen identity. Remember, any device (computer/laptop/tablet/smartphone) is vulnerable to a potential cyberattack.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Extreme Heat Taking Its Toll on Kansas City Metro Residents

Kansas City, Mo. - According to reporting from Fox4 KC, extreme heat is taking its toll on residents throughout the Kansas City area. Officials with the Kansas City Health Department suspect that as many as six recent deaths in the Missouri side of the metro might be attributed to extreme heat.

Read full story
1 comments
Grain Valley, MO

Intoxicated Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on I-70 East of Grain Valley During Early Morning Hours

SPUI (talk · contribs), Scott5114 (talk · contribs), Ltljltlj (talk · contribs), Public domain, via. Grain Valley, Mo. - Fox4 KC reported that the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of Grain Valley were closed for several hours early Friday morning after a small airplane made an emergency landing on the interstate.

Read full story
De Soto, KS

Largest private investment in Kansas history will lead to thousands of new jobs

Desoto, Kan. - Fox4 KC is reporting that the small bedroom community of De Soto, located just outside of Kansas City, has been selected as the site for a new electric vehicle battery factory, which will include billions of dollars in investments and thousands of new jobs.

Read full story
3 comments

5 Investment Options for a Roth IRA

The investments that can benefit the most from a tax-sheltered Roth IRA. Since you have already paid taxes on the money that you contribute to a Roth IRA, your investments will grow tax-free as long as you wait to withdraw them until you are eligible. Therefore, the best investment options for a Roth IRA are those that tend to generate significant taxable income that you wish to shelter from taxes:

Read full story
1 comments
Elk River, MN

Elk River claims fourth drowning victim of the summer

Elk River packed with canoes, kayaks, and rafts on a crowded summer weekend.Image from TripAdvisor. McDonald County, Mo. - During the summer months, locals and visitors alike flock to Elk River around the Southwest Missouri community of Noel for a scenic float trip through the Ozarks.

Read full story

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl MVP to Business MVP

Kansas City, Mo. - Most people know Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who led the team to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. In fact, Chiefs fans will often use the phrase “Mahomes magic” when discussing the talented, young quarterback’s uncanny ability to lead the team in some pretty big come-from-behind wins. For example, in their 2020 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs were down by 10 points going into the fourth quarter — before Mahomes led them on three scoring drives to win the game by 11 points.

Read full story
Missouri State

Save money on back-to-school essentials by shopping during Missouri's tax-free weekend

Kansas City, Mo. - Families across Missouri can save some money by purchasing their back-to-school essentials during the state's sales tax holiday that runs from 12:01 A.M. on Friday, August 6th, through Sunday, August 8th at midnight.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Employee shortage creates staffing challenges for Kansas City businesses this summer

Kansas City, Mo. - Despite the fact that the economy is still recovering from the ongoing pandemic, many businesses across the country are struggling to fill positions due to there being more job openings than people looking for (or willing to) work.

Read full story
Missouri State

When will newly eligible adults in Missouri be able to apply for Medicaid coverage?

Kansas City, Mo. - In August 2020, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment (53% to 47%) expanding Medicaid coverage to low income adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who meet the eligibility requirements under the Affordable Care Act.

Read full story
Mcdonald County, MO

McDonald County and surrounding area on edge as law enforcement continue search for 3 dangerous escapees

Pineville, MO - Around 5:00 P.M. on July 24, 2021, three male inmates from the McDonald County Detention Center attacked and overtook a female detention officer and escaped from the facility according to a press release issued by the McDonald County Sheriff's Department on Facebook.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Neighborhood residents upset after city moves homeless camp to Penn Valley Park

Kansas City, Missouri - Residents living near Penn Valley Park are upset with the city about a new homeless camp in the park. City officials have long been trying to come up with a solution to the growing number of homeless encampents around Westport. In recent months, many residents and visitors in Westport have grown frustrated by the increasing number of homeless camps in the area.

Read full story
3 comments
Roeland Park, KS

Roeland Park Seeks Community's Feedback to Help Shape City's Future

City invites residents to make their voices heard by taking a survey to help shape future policies and services. Roeland Park, Kansas - On July 6, 2021, the City of Roeland Park issued a press release with an invitation from the mayor and city council asking residents to participate in a community survey this summer to provide their feedback on current and future programs and services.

Read full story
Missouri State

Area Law Enforcement Agencies Are Cracking Down on Impaired Drivers in the Southeast Missouri Ozarks

Drive Sober when visiting the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways or get pulled over. Van Buren, Missouri - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers to help make the roads safer for residents and visitors in the Southeast Missouri Ozarks by keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy