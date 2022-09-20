5 kitchen upgrade ideas

Evan Crosby

Even if you have a decent-sized kitchen, it can still be a challenge to find a place for everything to go. However, in a tiny kitchen, finding enough storage space for all of your cooking and dining essentials can feel impossible. However, limited cooking space doesn't have to keep you from preparing and enjoying great meals at home. In fact, small-space storage issues don't have to be that big of a deal.

Here are five simple home improvement tips to help you optimize a small kitchen for maximum cooking space.

1. Maximize every available inch of wall space

One way to find more storage space in a tiny kitchen is to make use of all the available space on the walls.

For example, you could buy wall cabinets from somewhere like IKEA to place in front of any available wall space. Some people are even able to buy a couple of wall cabinets and place one on top of the other, creating even more storage space.

2. Mini-size your appliances

Another way to maximize the amount of available space in a small kitchen is to buy smaller appliances that don't take up as much room.

For instance, you can mount a small microwave above your stove instead of keeping it on a counter or kitchen cart. If you can get by with a small refrigerator, that's another area were you can gain some additional room. Some people even get a tiny fridge that fits underneath their counter. If you have small gadgets like a blender or waffle iron that you hardly use, consider putting it away somewhere else in your house when you aren't using it.

3. Install low, shallow shelves over countertops

Many kitchens have what's referred to as "dead space" above their countertops. Therefore, another way to deal with limited counter space is to install a low, shallow shelf above your counter. These slim shelves can be a great place to keep cups, glasses, seasonings, and other small items that you use for cooking.

4. Create additional storage space with a kitchen island or cart

Another option for tiny kitchens with very limited counter space is to buy a small kitchen island or even a cart to have more places to store items. One good place to look for a small, inexpensive kitchen cart is at a restaurant supply store. What makes a cart convenient is that you can easily move it around your kitchen, as well as out of the way, when you don't need it.

However, if you would like to install an island, which has the look and feel of a countertop, then you can find them at most home improvement stores like Lowe's and Home Depot.

5. Hang your cooking essentials on the walls

Finally, in addition to installing wall cabinets or additional shelves on your kitchen walls, you can also hang many of your essential cooking tools on the wall.

For example, people install mounts that hold their pots, pans, and cooking utensils next to or nearby the stove for quick and easy access. Plus, it frees up what limited cabinet space you might have. Furthermore, you don't have to constantly dig through cabinets looking for your pots and pans.

In short, having a small kitchen doesn't mean that you can't prepare and cook big meals in your house. It just means that you have to get a bit creative when it comes to optimizing the amount of available space you do have in a tiny kitchen. For instance, you should take full advantage of every inch of wall space by installing wall cabinets to give you more storage options. Furthermore, downsizing your appliances can help free up what limited space you do have in your kitchen. Installing slim shelves above your counter, as well as hanging pots and pans on the wall can also help you optimize your cooking area. If you find yourself running out of counter space, consider installing an island, or if you don't have room, buying a kitchen cart.

