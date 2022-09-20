Protecting your data from cybersecurity threats

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11krXC_0i1zKjff00
Image from Pixabay

Securing your digital data is now more important than ever before, as cybersecurity threats like data breaches, identity theft crimes, ransomware attacks, and malware and virus infections are on the rise. Unfortunately, victims of data loss and identity theft can spend a great deal of time and money trying to recover their lost data and stolen identity. Remember, any device (computer/laptop/tablet/smartphone) is vulnerable to a potential cyberattack.

Therefore, you must take proactive steps to secure your data and identity before you become the victim of a costly cyberattack.

Step 1: Install internet security software on all of your devices

In order to protect yourself from the latest cybersecurity threats, all of your computing devices should have the most advanced and up-to-date internet security software that should include the following:

  • Antivirus and malware protection
  • Email scanning
  • Safe web browsing functions
  • File scanning
  • Firewall

You don’t want to cut corners when it comes to internet security software. Make sure that you have a program that includes all of these critical cybersecurity features. Furthermore, you need to run updates daily to ensure that you have the latest antivirus protection. You should also run a scan each day before shutting off your device(s). Make sure that your smartphone has cybersecurity software installed on it as well. If it doesn’t, download a mobile internet security app or contact your cellular provider about getting cybersecurity protection.  

Step 2. Secure your online accounts to prevent unauthorized access

Password management is another important step in protecting yourself online. You need to take the time to create strong passwords for your online accounts. Never use the same password for more than one online account. Also, you should make it a practice to change your passwords every so often. If your online accounts offer two-factor  authentication, you should definitely use it. Two-factor authentication works by texting or emailing you a code to enter upon successfully entering your password. Basically, it’s a second layer of defense to prevent unauthorized access to your account. That way, if hackers get your password, they will be unable to get access to your account without the security code. Many financial institutions use multi-factor authentication for online accounts. While it might feel like a pain to use, it can help safeguard your data.

Step 3. Maintain vigilance when using social media

Social media accounts have become another opportunity for data theft. Hackers often create fake social media posts which contain links that can steal your login data or even contain viruses. Sometimes hackers can steal your account passwords and start sending your friends/followers spam messages. Do not click on posts that contain (likely) spam content. If you notice anything unusual about your account or you believe that someone else might have gained access to it, change your password immediately

Step 4. Secure your wireless network connections

Be careful when using wireless internet connections. Hackers can easily steal data that travels over a wireless network. That means your payment information could be stolen as well as login information for online accounts. Only use websites that have HTTPS and SSL (security protocols), so your data will stay secure between your device and the web server. Also, if you must use a public wireless internet connection, look into purchasing a VPN to encrypt your web data. Remember, smartphones are vulnerable to hacking as well. Therefore, you should research information about keeping your smartphone secure too.

Step 5. Always use good common sense online

Finally, one of the best ways to protect your digital data is to use common sense. For example, never open an email from a stranger, because it could be a phishing scam. Instead, mark the email as spam and hit the delete button. Most internet security programs will alert you if a website you land on looks vulnerable. Take these warnings seriously and leave the website immediately. You should scan files and email attachments with your antivirus software before downloading them. Be sure to keep your antivirus software updated, and install the latest Windows security patches to protect you from the latest threats.

In short, protecting your digital data is crucial. Stolen data, identity theft, ransom attacks, and virus and malware infections are costly. However, you can protect your data and identity by installing the latest internet security software on all of your devices. Furthermore, you should secure your online accounts to prevent unauthorized access by creating strong passwords, as well as enabling two-factor authentication whenever it’s available. If you are one of the billions of social media users, then you need to be vigilant against cybersecurity threats that you can encounter on social media platforms. You can also secure your wireless network(s) by encrypting your web data with a VPN. Above all, use common sense when using the internet.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cybersecurity# technology# information technology# IT# digital security

Comments / 0

Published by

I help consumers understand the issues that impact their money, technology, and world.

Kansas City, MO
174 followers

More from Evan Crosby

Do You Owe Taxes on Your Cryptocurrency?

While many of the laws and regulations that govern cryptocurrency are still evolving, one thing that has been consistent -- going back all the way to 2014 -- is that certain crypto transactions can trigger taxable events.

Read full story
1 comments

4 career mistakes

It turns out that one of your biggest obstacles standing between you and your career goals might just be yourself. In fact, when it comes to wanting to do well on the job, there's a good chance that you could actually be your own worst enemy. That's according to research from the Journal of Science.

Read full story

5 kitchen upgrade ideas

Even if you have a decent-sized kitchen, it can still be a challenge to find a place for everything to go. However, in a tiny kitchen, finding enough storage space for all of your cooking and dining essentials can feel impossible. However, limited cooking space doesn't have to keep you from preparing and enjoying great meals at home. In fact, small-space storage issues don't have to be that big of a deal.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Extreme Heat Taking Its Toll on Kansas City Metro Residents

Kansas City, Mo. - According to reporting from Fox4 KC, extreme heat is taking its toll on residents throughout the Kansas City area. Officials with the Kansas City Health Department suspect that as many as six recent deaths in the Missouri side of the metro might be attributed to extreme heat.

Read full story
1 comments
Grain Valley, MO

Intoxicated Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on I-70 East of Grain Valley During Early Morning Hours

SPUI (talk · contribs), Scott5114 (talk · contribs), Ltljltlj (talk · contribs), Public domain, via. Grain Valley, Mo. - Fox4 KC reported that the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of Grain Valley were closed for several hours early Friday morning after a small airplane made an emergency landing on the interstate.

Read full story
De Soto, KS

Largest private investment in Kansas history will lead to thousands of new jobs

Desoto, Kan. - Fox4 KC is reporting that the small bedroom community of De Soto, located just outside of Kansas City, has been selected as the site for a new electric vehicle battery factory, which will include billions of dollars in investments and thousands of new jobs.

Read full story
3 comments

5 Investment Options for a Roth IRA

The investments that can benefit the most from a tax-sheltered Roth IRA. Since you have already paid taxes on the money that you contribute to a Roth IRA, your investments will grow tax-free as long as you wait to withdraw them until you are eligible. Therefore, the best investment options for a Roth IRA are those that tend to generate significant taxable income that you wish to shelter from taxes:

Read full story
1 comments
Elk River, MN

Elk River claims fourth drowning victim of the summer

Elk River packed with canoes, kayaks, and rafts on a crowded summer weekend.Image from TripAdvisor. McDonald County, Mo. - During the summer months, locals and visitors alike flock to Elk River around the Southwest Missouri community of Noel for a scenic float trip through the Ozarks.

Read full story

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl MVP to Business MVP

Kansas City, Mo. - Most people know Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who led the team to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. In fact, Chiefs fans will often use the phrase “Mahomes magic” when discussing the talented, young quarterback’s uncanny ability to lead the team in some pretty big come-from-behind wins. For example, in their 2020 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs were down by 10 points going into the fourth quarter — before Mahomes led them on three scoring drives to win the game by 11 points.

Read full story
Missouri State

Save money on back-to-school essentials by shopping during Missouri's tax-free weekend

Kansas City, Mo. - Families across Missouri can save some money by purchasing their back-to-school essentials during the state's sales tax holiday that runs from 12:01 A.M. on Friday, August 6th, through Sunday, August 8th at midnight.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Employee shortage creates staffing challenges for Kansas City businesses this summer

Kansas City, Mo. - Despite the fact that the economy is still recovering from the ongoing pandemic, many businesses across the country are struggling to fill positions due to there being more job openings than people looking for (or willing to) work.

Read full story
Missouri State

When will newly eligible adults in Missouri be able to apply for Medicaid coverage?

Kansas City, Mo. - In August 2020, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment (53% to 47%) expanding Medicaid coverage to low income adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who meet the eligibility requirements under the Affordable Care Act.

Read full story
Mcdonald County, MO

McDonald County and surrounding area on edge as law enforcement continue search for 3 dangerous escapees

Pineville, MO - Around 5:00 P.M. on July 24, 2021, three male inmates from the McDonald County Detention Center attacked and overtook a female detention officer and escaped from the facility according to a press release issued by the McDonald County Sheriff's Department on Facebook.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Neighborhood residents upset after city moves homeless camp to Penn Valley Park

Kansas City, Missouri - Residents living near Penn Valley Park are upset with the city about a new homeless camp in the park. City officials have long been trying to come up with a solution to the growing number of homeless encampents around Westport. In recent months, many residents and visitors in Westport have grown frustrated by the increasing number of homeless camps in the area.

Read full story
3 comments
Roeland Park, KS

Roeland Park Seeks Community's Feedback to Help Shape City's Future

City invites residents to make their voices heard by taking a survey to help shape future policies and services. Roeland Park, Kansas - On July 6, 2021, the City of Roeland Park issued a press release with an invitation from the mayor and city council asking residents to participate in a community survey this summer to provide their feedback on current and future programs and services.

Read full story
Missouri State

Area Law Enforcement Agencies Are Cracking Down on Impaired Drivers in the Southeast Missouri Ozarks

Drive Sober when visiting the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways or get pulled over. Van Buren, Missouri - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers to help make the roads safer for residents and visitors in the Southeast Missouri Ozarks by keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

Read full story
Overland Park, KS

Overland Park Homeowners Unhappy with Plans for New Apartment Complex in Upscale Neighborhood

Developer wants to build apartments on part of the Deer Creek Golf Course. Overland Park, Kansas - Many long-time homeowners in the upscale Deer Creek neighborhood are feeling anxious about plans to turn part of a popular nearby golf course into a three-building apartment complex.

Read full story
2 comments
Joplin, MO

Couple Open Noel Coffee Shop to Warm Hearts with Good Coffee and Common Connections

Noel, Missouri - Tony and Emily Savage began the year working hard on their mission of celebrating the diverse cultures of Noel by cultivating relationships between residents and helping them find common ground with each other. The couple opened the Common Cup Coffee Shop at 319 Main Street in downtown Noel earlier in the spring to help serve their mission.

Read full story
Pleasant Hill, MO

Pleasant Hill Cruise Nights

A fun and nostalgic 'drive' down memory lane. Pleasant Hill, Missouri - On the third Friday evening of the month between May and October, classic car enthusiasts from across the Kansas City area gather in downtown Pleasant Hill for cruise nights.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy