Intoxicated Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on I-70 East of Grain Valley During Early Morning Hours

Grain Valley, Mo. - Fox4 KC reported that the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of Grain Valley were closed for several hours early Friday morning after a small airplane made an emergency landing on the interstate.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, early reports started coming in about a small plane making an emergency landing after running out of fuel. However, upon further investigation, the MSHP found the pilot, 35-year-old John T. Seesing of Prairie Village, Kansas, to be intoxicated, as well as in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm.

The 35-year-old pilot was then taken into custody on DWI, felony drug possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm charges, according to Fox4 KC.

KMBC reported the pilot was able to avoid hitting any vehicles on I-70. Only a guardrail sustained minor damage after being struck by the plane. Furthermore, the pilot, who was the only one onboard the plane, only sustained minor injuries during the emergency landing. No one else was injured.

KMBC also reported the pilot radioed in that he was making an emergency landing on the interstate after running out of fuel. According to KMBC, the plane was en route from Florida to the downtown Kansas City airport.

Law enforcement officials told KMBC, "it is fortunate this crash happened in the early morning hours when there are fewer cars on the interstate."

According to Fox4 KC, it took crews the better part of three hours to remove the plane from the highway before all lanes were able to open back up on I-70 around 5:30 a.m.

KMBC says the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) -- and that more details will be released about the crash once the investigation is complete.