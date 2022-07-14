Largest private investment in Kansas history will lead to thousands of new jobs

Desoto, Kan. - Fox4 KC is reporting that the small bedroom community of De Soto, located just outside of Kansas City, has been selected as the site for a new electric vehicle battery factory, which will include billions of dollars in investments and thousands of new jobs.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly released the following statement on Twitter, "Panasonic Energy plans to develop an electric vehicle battery facility in De Soto, KS -- a $4B investment that will create up 4,000 jobs and boost the entire state's economy. This is the largest private investment in Kansas history."

Kelly also told Fox4 KC that she believes the proposed project will create at least 16,000 construction jobs, in addition to the 4,000 permanent jobs that will be created once the factory is completed.

In the official press release, Panasonic Corp. announced that the company plans to use the factory to produce high-capacity electric vehicle batteries for Tesla.

According to Fox4 KC, this will be the second Panasonic electric vehicle company in the U.S. Furthermore, the state of Kansas beat out Oklahoma to secure the multi-billion dollar investment and the thousands of new jobs that will come along with it.

Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids is excited about the new project as well. Davids told Fox4 KC that it was a bipartisan group of lawmakers that made the pitch to Panasonic Corp about selecting the area for the site of its new electric vehicle battery factory after the region had recently been passed over for some other projects.

Davids said, "I think that was probably a pretty big factor in a bipartisan group of people coming together in our state capital to make sure we’re being just as competitive as other states."

Gov. Kelly went on to tell Fox4 KC that she believes that the new facility will help make the region the production epicenter for electric vehicle batteries, especially as demand for more electric vehicles rises.