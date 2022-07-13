How to Maximize Your Wealth

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Unless you were fortunate enough to have been born into a wealthy family and you are expecting a large inheritance, it will likely take you a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck to accumulate a significant amount of wealth. Unfortunately, many people aren’t always that patient or practical when it comes to their personal finances. For example, if overspending causes you to live paycheck-to-paycheck, you won’t have any extra money to save and invest—which means you will struggle to build wealth. Furthermore, any money and assets that you do manage to accumulate will take you longer.

The purpose of this article is to offer five helpful tips that can enable you to maximize your wealth in a minimal amount of time.

1. Minimize your debt

When you owe creditors money, it reduces the value of your net worth. For example, if your home is worth $250,000, but you still owe $200,000 on the mortgage, then you only have $50,000 worth of equity in your home— the amount you actually own.

Even worse, for every dollar you have to spend to pay down debt, that’s one less dollar that you can save or invest to build wealth. Therefore, if you want to get rich—sooner rather than later—you need to avoid taking on debt as much as possible. Furthermore, you should work hard to pay off any debt that you do owe as quickly as possible, so that it will no longer be a financial burden on you. Make sure that you pay off any credit card statements at the end of each month to avoid owing any interest.

2. Minimize your expenses

Along the same lines as making debt payments, the greater your expenses are, the less disposable income you will have to save and invest for your future. Therefore, you want to minimize your expenses to maximize your disposable income. Look over your budget for any opportunities to save money on your monthly bills.

For instance, you can cut your utility bill by reducing the amount of energy that you use at home. You might be able to save money on insurance by bundling your home and auto policies together—or switching to a more affordable insurer. You could also contact your various service providers—like cable, internet, and phone—to see if they can offer you any discounts on your monthly bill.

3. Maximize your savings and investments

If you want to build wealth, then you are going to need to save and invest every extra dollar that you can find in your budget. For example, you should be willing to save and invest at least 20 percent of your disposable income each month, according to TIAA Financial Services.

For example, in order to meet your 20% savings goal, you could invest 10% of your disposable income in a retirement account and then save another 10% in your emergency savings account.

4. Maximize your career prospects

Since you can only cut so much money from your budget, you need to find ways to increase your income. One way is by investing in your career, so that you can earn more money. For instance, that might mean going back to school for some additional training that can help you get a higher paying job. It could also mean hiring a career coach to help you get a promotion at work.

5. Maximize your income streams

In addition to a full-time job, many people also seek outside hustles—part-time gigs and business opportunities that help them generate additional income. Here are a few common side hustles:

Transport passengers in your car.

Deliver groceries or take out food from restaurants.

Start an online business.

Become a virtual assistant.

Become an online tutor.

You can find a lot more side hustle and business ideas online. Any extra money that you can earn in addition to your job can go a long way in helping you build wealth.

In short, if your goal is to build wealth as quickly as possible, then you are going to have to be willing to make as many sacrifices as possible in the interim. That means learning to live below your means. Try to avoid borrowing money unless it’s absolutely necessary—like a mortgage to buy a home. Minimize your expenses to maximize the amount of money that you can save and invest. Look for ways to increase your earnings by improving your career prospects. Consider a side hustle to help you earn some extra money that you can use to help you build wealth.