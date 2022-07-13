What Does Apple Have in Store for the iPhone 14?

Photo by Neil Soni on Unsplash

According to the site Mashable, Apple plans to launch the iPhone 14 sometime during the second-half of 2022, with September being the rumored launch date; a year after the launch of the iPhone 13 in September of 2021.

While Apple hasn’t officially revealed what the name of this upgrade will be called — the company could simply use the “Pro” or “S” branding for an upgraded 13 model — many tech industry insiders are referring to it as the iPhone 14. But consumers won’t likely find out the official name until closer to the launch date, which has still yet to be confirmed by Apple.

However, with all that being said, here are some things that we do know about the new iPhone coming out later in 2022.

Going Notchless

According to the website 9to5Mac, long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that Apple plans to eliminate the notch for its high-end iPhones, like the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro.

Instead of a notch, the iPhone 14 Pro will use what’s being called a “pill hole” design. Essentially, Apple will combine a hole punch cutout with a pill-shaped cutout.

The purpose of this change is to allow Apple to maximize the amount of available screen space by squeezing both the front-facing camera and Face ID in. Reporting from 9to5Mac also indicates that the iPhone 14 Pro and Max models will both have a little bigger screens.

There are currently eight different technologies found in the iPhone’s notch:

Ambient light sensor Dot projector Flood illuminator Front camera Infrared camera Microphone Proximity speaker Speaker

While some Apple customers might feel a bit underwhelmed by the pill-hole design, it’s the next step in the continuing evolution of the iPhone, a truly all-screen device, without the need for any cutouts.

No Under-Screen Touch ID

According to the website MacRumors, Apple has been forced to delay the implementation of its under-screen Touch ID to the iPhone until at least 2023.

Ming-Chi Kuo reported on MacRumors that Apple is facing a “slower than expected development process” when it comes to its efforts to integrate the under-display Touch ID with the iPhone’s display. There is also some speculation that Apple might scale back its initial plans by integrating the Touch ID into the power button on the iPhone—like the iPad Mini and iPad Air.

However, the bottom line is that Touch ID isn’t expected to be a feature for the iPhone 14 in 2022.

iPhone 14 Will See the Biggest Camera Upgrade in Years

Kuo also says that the iPhone 14 will feature a dramatically improved front-facing camera. In fact, the changes to the front-facing camera will be the biggest difference that iPhone users will notice.

And as for the the rear camera, according to Kuo, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 models will be increased to 48 pixels, which is a significant upgrade from the 12-metapixel sensor that was introduced with the iPhone 12.

Additionally, Kuo thinks that the video recording system will be upgraded for as well—supporting impressive 8K recording capabilities for the very first time.

Furthermore, it appears that the camera bump is here to stay, according to 9to5Mac.

iPhone 14 Will Use Lightning

9to5Mac has also been reporting for several years that Apple will eventually make the iPhone port-less. However, it appears that the port-less iPhone is still several years away as development has been slower than anticipated.

Therefore, instead of going port-less this year, Apple is expected to upgrade the ports on the iPhone 14 Pro to USB 3.0 — which will dramatically increase data transfer speeds from 480 Mbps to 5 Gbps, according to 9to5 Mac. Faster data transfer speeds will be a necessity, given the upgrade to 8K video recording.

In short, while the iPhone 14 might not have everything that Apple users are hoping for, some of its features will see major upgrades that are sure to make users excited. For example, iPhone 14 Pro and Max models will be going notchless in an effort to transition to a completely all-screen device. Unfortunately, iPhone users will likely have to wait until at least 2023 before under-screen Touch ID becomes available. However, users will see significant camera upgrades, as well as much faster data transfer speeds.