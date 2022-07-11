June 2022 Jobs Report

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the U.S. economy, at least when it comes to the job market, is still quite healthy after adding 372,000 new jobs during the month of June.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%.

The BLS reported that the strongest job growth was in health care and social assistance, which saw nearly 78,000 new jobs created in the previous month. The only employment sector to lose jobs in June was the government sector — which lost 9,000 jobs — primarily due to a drop in federal government employment.

Here is a list of the top employment sectors that saw the strongest job gains in June 2022, according to the Labor Department.

Health care and social assistance: 78,000.

Professional and business services: 74,000.

Hospitality and leisure: 67,000.

Transportation and warehousing: 36,000.

Manufacturing: 29,000.

Information: 25,000.

Wholesale trade: 16,000.

Construction: 13,000.

Mining and logging: 6,000.

Utilities: 1,000

The financial services sector also added around 1,000 new jobs, while the government sector, as mentioned, lost 9,000 jobs last month. The BLS also reported that wages grew at a rate of 5.1% in over the past 12 months, which is still less than the 8.6% consumer price index (CPI) annual reading.

Many economics and business leaders have voiced concern that slowing GDP growth points to signs of an impending recession. For example, the Atlanta Fed’s GDP tracker shows the U.S. economy to be contracting by 1.2% as July 8, 2022.

But for now, it appears that the growing concerns of a potential recession have yet to show up in the latest jobs figures mentioned above.