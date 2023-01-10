Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?

Sacred Heart Church Photo by author / Euri Giles

Title 42 & The Migrant Crisis at the US-Mexico Border

The number of illegal aliens coming to the United States’ southern border has reached historic highs in recent months, due in part to changing US immigration policies. One such policy is Title 42, which was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic and allows US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to quickly expel those crossing into the country illegally rather than holding them for processing. This policy has disproportionately affected individuals from certain countries, including Mexico.

Sacred Heart Church: A Place of Refuge

In response to these changes in immigration policy, migrants are turning towards churches like Sacred Heart as places of refuge. Under Title 42, CBP agents cannot apprehend individuals on church property—meaning that if a migrant can make it onto church grounds before being apprehended by CBP agents, they can remain there indefinitely without fear of deportation or arrest. As such, more and more people are seeking churches like Sacred Heart as a safe haven from CBP agents while they await the outcome of their asylum cases.

The Work of Sacred Heart Church

The church provides food, shelter, medical care, legal advice, and spiritual guidance to those seeking refuge on its grounds. They also work closely with local non-profits and other organizations to ensure that all those who come through their doors receive help when they need it most. The staff at Sacred Heart is committed to making sure that all those who seek asylum within their walls feel safe and secure while they wait for a resolution in their case.

Sacred Heart Church: A Sanctuary for Migrants in Need

Sacred Heart Church in El Paso has become an invaluable resource for migrants seeking refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. Its commitment to providing food, shelter, medical care, legal advice, and spiritual guidance to those passing through its doors has made it a beacon of hope for many people facing uncertain futures at the United States’ southern border with Mexico. This serves as a reminder that hope will always triumph over any challenges we may face as individuals or communities, as long as we open our hearts and let compassion guide us.

What do you think, Texas?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.