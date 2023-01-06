El Paso, TX

President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistance

Euri Giles | Clareifi

President Joe Biden will be making a trip to El Paso, Texas on Sunday, January 8, 2023. On Thursday, he announced that Mexico had agreed to accept the return of migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba who had entered the U.S. illegally. This is a significant move in the administration's plan to significantly increase deportations at the southern border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aW8r1_0k4yDRCE00
Photo by@JoeBiden / twitter.com

Biden stated that Mexico has agreed to take in up to 30,000 migrants per month from each of these countries. Typically, these individuals would be sent back to their home countries, but their governments have been unwilling to accept them, leaving them in the U.S.

"I want to send a clear message: if you are trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, or are planning to come to America, do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there," Biden said in a speech from the White House.

This will be President Biden's first trip to the border since taking office on January 20, 2021, and comes amid increasing pressure on his administration to address the surge in migrants at the southern border.

The number of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally has soared recently, with many citing violence, persecution, and economic hardship as reasons for leaving their home countries. This has led to overcrowding at detention facilities and a backlog of cases in the immigration court system.

During his visit to El Paso, President Biden is expected to meet with local officials and tour a migrant processing center. He will also hold a roundtable discussion with community leaders and advocates to hear their concerns and ideas for addressing the situation at the border.

In addition to Mexico's agreement to accept the return of certain migrants, President Biden has also announced several other measures aimed at addressing the crisis at the southern border. These include increasing funding for immigration courts and legal services and working with Central American countries to address the root causes of migration.

The president's trip to El Paso is sure to draw criticism from some quarters, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been vocal about what he calls, “President Biden’s absence” at the southern border.

President Biden is likely to focus on addressing the complex and multifaceted issues at play, rather than using the trip for political grandstanding.

Overall, President Biden's visit to the Texas border town of El Paso on Sunday is an important step in his administration's efforts to address the surge in migrants at the southern border. By working with Mexico to accept the return of certain migrants and implementing a range of measures to address the root causes of migration, the president is showing his commitment to finding a comprehensive and sustainable solution to this pressing issue.

What do you think, Texas?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# El Paso Texas# Migrants# President Joe Biden# Greg Abbott# Biden in Texas

Comments / 13

Published by

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content, politics, and news near you in Texas.

El Paso, TX
4529 followers

More from Euri Giles | Clareifi

Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott is proud of bussing 16k migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities across the nation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared on Twitter Tuesday morning – “As of today, Texas has bused more than 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities.” He listed out the numbers by city:

Read full story
148 comments
El Paso, TX

Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.

El Paso, Texas is facing a humanitarian crisis due to an influx of migrants, leading to overcrowding and straining of resources. The Texas National Guard and Red Cross have been providing aid, and the Title 42 policy (that allows officials to swiftly expel migrants at the US border will stay in effect.)

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott's decision to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide humanitarian aid to migrants. In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Escobar called the move "shameful" and suggested that it is intended to "intimidate and instill fear" in non-profits and faith-based organizations.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas

“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.

Read full story
89 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott's militarized approach to border security

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday shared his support on Twitter for an increased military presence at the Texas – Mexico border, stating, “The Texas National Guard have deployed tactical vehicles along the Texas-Mexico border. These vehicles provide enhanced protection for our troops in the face of increasing cartel activity.”

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

FTX was under investigation by Texas regulators before chapter 11 filing

The crypto and the DeFi industry has been growing and getting more attention over the past few years but not always for the best reasons. The Crypto industry is on fire, a dumpster fire.

Read full story
5 comments
El Paso, TX

Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El Paso

O'Rourke begins his day in San Antonio. At 7:30 on a Tuesday morning, Beto O'Rourke arrived at Las Palmas Library in San Antonio to begin his day. Today is Election Day, and O'Rourke is planning to celebrate a victory in the Texas governor's race in his hometown of El Paso tonight.

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke is banking on fundraising momentum heading into the final stretch of the race for Texas Governor.

According to campaign finance reports that came out Tuesday, O'Rourke has out raised Greg Abbott in each of the past three reporting periods, a trend that began in July when O'Rourke took in $10.4 million to Abbott's $8 million. With one public survey released last week showing him down by just four percentage points, Beto O'Rourke is hoping his fundraising advantage will help him close the gap in the polls.

Read full story
21 comments
Austin, TX

Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is no stranger to celebrity endorsements. He may have picked up a silent one at this year's Austin City Limits music festival. While onstage Sunday night in Austin, Kacey Musgraves took a break between songs and said: "Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?"

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.

Read full story
502 comments
Texas State

With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."

Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.

Read full story
990 comments
Texas State

Fall colors and cooler temperatures are a great reason to visit the largest national park in Texas.

Big Bend is the largest of the national parks in Texas, spread out over 801,100 acres. The park is named after the Big Bend of the Rio Grande, and it offers visitors a chance to see a diverse range of landscapes, from deserts to mountains.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

What you should know about homeschooling in Texas

Homeschooling is a great way to take control of your child’s education, but it can also be a daunting task. There are many things you need to know and do to homeschool legally in Texas. This guide will help you get started on the right foot.

Read full story
34 comments
Arizona State

Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to Texas and Arizona sending buses of migrants to the nation’s capital. Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.Photo by christianthiel.net / shutterstock.com.

Read full story
84 comments
El Paso, TX

Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visit

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sharing campaign messaging about creating more jobs, supporting our law enforcement, securing our border, and expanding energy production in the state.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott says, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem."

Greg Abbott on Monday stated, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem." Abbot has expressed concern about the recent surge of immigrants coming into the United States, specifically through the Texas-Mexico border. The governor went on to blame President Biden for the increase in immigrants, stating that his "lax border policies" were the cause.

Read full story
214 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke's book highlights the struggles of Texas's historically disenfranchised voters of color.

In his new book, “We've Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible”: author and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tells the story of Texans who changed the course of voting rights.

Read full story
84 comments
Texas State

Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points

It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.

Read full story
457 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that he has agreed to debate his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. Beto O'Rourke says he's "looking forward" to debating Greg Abbott and, "holding him accountable for his indefensible record."

Read full story
83 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy