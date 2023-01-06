President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistance

President Joe Biden will be making a trip to El Paso, Texas on Sunday, January 8, 2023. On Thursday, he announced that Mexico had agreed to accept the return of migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba who had entered the U.S. illegally. This is a significant move in the administration's plan to significantly increase deportations at the southern border.

Photo by @JoeBiden / twitter.com

Biden stated that Mexico has agreed to take in up to 30,000 migrants per month from each of these countries. Typically, these individuals would be sent back to their home countries, but their governments have been unwilling to accept them, leaving them in the U.S.

"I want to send a clear message: if you are trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, or are planning to come to America, do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there," Biden said in a speech from the White House.

This will be President Biden's first trip to the border since taking office on January 20, 2021, and comes amid increasing pressure on his administration to address the surge in migrants at the southern border.

The number of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally has soared recently, with many citing violence, persecution, and economic hardship as reasons for leaving their home countries. This has led to overcrowding at detention facilities and a backlog of cases in the immigration court system.

During his visit to El Paso, President Biden is expected to meet with local officials and tour a migrant processing center. He will also hold a roundtable discussion with community leaders and advocates to hear their concerns and ideas for addressing the situation at the border.

In addition to Mexico's agreement to accept the return of certain migrants, President Biden has also announced several other measures aimed at addressing the crisis at the southern border. These include increasing funding for immigration courts and legal services and working with Central American countries to address the root causes of migration.

The president's trip to El Paso is sure to draw criticism from some quarters, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been vocal about what he calls, “President Biden’s absence” at the southern border.

President Biden is likely to focus on addressing the complex and multifaceted issues at play, rather than using the trip for political grandstanding.

Overall, President Biden's visit to the Texas border town of El Paso on Sunday is an important step in his administration's efforts to address the surge in migrants at the southern border. By working with Mexico to accept the return of certain migrants and implementing a range of measures to address the root causes of migration, the president is showing his commitment to finding a comprehensive and sustainable solution to this pressing issue.

