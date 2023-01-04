Governor Greg Abbott is proud of bussing 16k migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities across the nation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared on Twitter Tuesday morning – “As of today, Texas has bused more than 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities.” He listed out the numbers by city:

- Over 9,100 to DC

- Over 5,100 to NYC

- Over 1,500 to Chicago

- Over 840 to Philadelphia

Abbott went on to state, “we’ll continue providing relief to overwhelmed border communities as Biden refuses to secure the border.”

The Governor's statements on Twitter were met with mixed reactions from both supporters and those who are critical of his policies and actions regarding the influx of migrants to the United States through Texas.

Many have questioned the legality of Abbott's actions, with some claiming that the move was a violation of the federal government's authority over immigration policy. However, Abbott maintains that he is acting within the law, citing his authority as Texas Governor to protect the health and safety of his citizens. In response to the criticism, Abbott doubled down in another tweet, saying, "Our state will continue to do all it can to protect Texans from the crisis at the border."

Photo by Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Bussing 16,000 migrants from Texas may seem like a lot, but it is worth noting that this number represents a small fraction of the overall migrant population crossing the southern border.

US border authorities encountered well over 2 million migrants in the fiscal year 2022, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

While bussing migrants to other parts of the U.S. may provide some temporary relief for local communities, it is unlikely to address the root causes of the migration crisis or to provide a sustainable solution for the migrants themselves. Some have argued that Governor Abbott's tactics may be more of a political stunt than a genuine effort to address the crisis. It is important to consider the long-term implications of such actions and to work towards finding solutions that are both effective and ethically sound.

What do you think, Texas?

Let us hear your comments and feedback in the comments below.