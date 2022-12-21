El Paso, TX

Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

El Paso, Texas is facing a humanitarian crisis due to an influx of migrants, leading to overcrowding and straining of resources. The Texas National Guard and Red Cross have been providing aid, and the Title 42 policy (that allows officials to swiftly expel migrants at the US border will stay in effect.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6L2D_0jplaatY00
Migrants in El Paso, TX 12/20/22Photo byEuri Giles / Author

Title 42 was expected to end on December 21, 2022, but has been halted by the Supreme Court. The city needs additional resources and aid, as well as funding, to manage the crisis and protect migrants from the cold. The Texas Department of Emergency Management has begun busing migrants from El Paso to other cities.

As the holiday season begins in El Paso, Texas, the city is facing a humanitarian crisis due to overcrowding in its streets. An influx of migrants has been putting a strain on the city’s resources. Earlier this week, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency, giving city authorities the resources and ability to shelter migrants who have crossed the Mexican border, stating, “We wanted to make sure people are treated with dignity. We want to make sure everyone is safe.”

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he would be sending 400 Texas National Guard reservists to the city to help manage the influx of migrants. In addition, the expiration of Title 42 has been halted by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying, “As required by the Supreme Court’s administrative stay order, the Title 42 public health order will remain in effect at this time, and individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico,” the department said in a statement following Roberts’ order. “While this stage of the litigation proceeds, we will continue our preparations to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and humane way when the Title 42 public health order lifts.”

Focus on aid and resources

With the migrants already here, the city’s focus has been an attempt to effectively manage the crisis in El Paso, it is essential that the city receive additional resources and aid. This includes additional shelter space and medical personnel, as well as access to food, clothing, and other necessary supplies. It is also important that the city be provided with additional funding to cover the costs associated with the influx of migrants.

Freezing Temperatures are Expected This Weekend

In addition to the overcrowding, temperatures in El Paso are expected to drop significantly this holiday weekend. To help protect the migrants from the cold, the Red Cross has begun setting up emergency shelters for up to 10,000 migrants during its operation. The center would run through late January 2023.

Governor Abbott stated on Twitter Tuesday that he is, "demanding President Biden deploy federal assets to our border as cold weather approaches Texas. Our border communities are ill-equipped to handle the record levels of migrants, who risk freezing to death on city streets."

The busing of migrants continues as shelters are set up

The Texas Department of Emergency Management under Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants from El Paso to New York City and Chicago just hours after Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration in El Paso.

What do you think, Texas?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

