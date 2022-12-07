Governor Abbott's militarized approach to border security

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday shared his support on Twitter for an increased military presence at the Texas – Mexico border, stating, “The Texas National Guard have deployed tactical vehicles along the Texas-Mexico border. These vehicles provide enhanced protection for our troops in the face of increasing cartel activity.”

He continued to state:

“We are the first & last line of defense at our border.”

As Governor Abbott continues to push for enhanced border protection measures, many are left wondering if his actions are truly in the best interests of the state of Texas. While the deployment of tactical vehicles may provide increased protection for our troops, the cost of these measures must be taken into consideration.

Texas National Guard at Texas - Mexico border Photo by @GregAbbott_TX / Twitter

Critics of Governor Abbott's approach argue that the use of tactical vehicles and other military resources at the border is a wasteful expenditure of taxpayer money. In a time of budget constraints and cutbacks, is it really necessary to pour funds into border protection measures that may not even be effective in addressing the issue at hand?

Furthermore, the deployment of military resources at the border raises concerns about the potential for excessive force and civil rights violations. It is important for law enforcement to use force only when absolutely necessary, and the presence of military personnel at the border may escalate situations and lead to unnecessary violence.

Governor Abbott's insistence on a "first and last line of defense" mentality at the border ignores the fact that many of the people crossing the border are seeking asylum and safety from violence in their home countries. Rather than treating these individuals as threats, we should be offering them compassion and support.

It is also worth considering alternative solutions to the issue of border security. Investing in technology and infrastructure, such as improved surveillance and detection systems, could provide a more cost-effective and humane way of addressing the problem.

Governor Abbott's approach to border protection raises serious concerns about the use of taxpayer funds and the potential for excessive force. Rather than taking a militarized stance, we should be looking for more cost-effective and compassionate solutions to the issue of border security.

