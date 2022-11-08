El Paso, TX

Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El Paso

Euri Giles | Clareifi

O'Rourke begins his day in San Antonio.

Photo by @BetoORourke / twitter.com

At 7:30 on a Tuesday morning, Beto O'Rourke arrived at Las Palmas Library in San Antonio to begin his day. Today is Election Day, and O'Rourke is planning to celebrate a victory in the Texas governor's race in his hometown of El Paso tonight.

He has been crisscrossing the state for months, campaigning tirelessly for the opportunity to lead Texas. O'Rourke's focus on voters has been, urging them to make their voices heard on Election Day. Throughout the state of Texas, he repeated his message: it's time for a change.

He then heads to Fretz Park Library in Dallas.

O'Rourke heads to Dallas after his San Antonio visit, before heading off to Houston in the afternoon where he will be appearing at the Metropolitan Multiservice Center, and finally ending his gubernatorial campaign run in El Paso, TX at the Epic Railyard Event Center at 6:30 PM (MST).

The O'Rourke campaign shared on social media, "Hope you’ll join me at polling places in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston before we celebrate in El Paso. Looking forward to seeing you there. Details at BetoForTexas.com."

The latest polls in the race for Texas governor show that Republican Greg Abbott is leading Democrat Beto O'Rourke by a wide margin, at least 11 points.

Political site FiveThirtyEight projects Abbott has a 98% chance of winning re-election.

O'Rourke is a Democrat from El Paso. He was first elected to the United States Congress in 2012, and re-elected in 2014. O'Rourke unsuccessfully ran for the Senate against Ted Cruz in 2018. Abbott is a Republican from Houston who has been the Governor of Texas since January 2015, succeeding Governor Rick Perry.

In his campaign for Governor in 2022, Beto O'Rourke has criticized Greg Abbott for his record on education and health care and common-sense gun control. O'Rourke has said that Abbott has failed to invest in education, and that Texas ranks near the bottom of the country in terms of educational achievement. O'Rourke has also criticized Abbott's decision to reject federal funds to expand Medicaid, which he says has resulted in thousands of Texans going without health insurance.

During the campaign for Governor in 2022, the tragedy at the Uvalde school shooting has become politicized. Beto O'Rourke has criticized Greg Abbott for his record on gun control, saying that Abbott has failed to pass common-sense gun reforms that could have prevented the shooting. Abbott has defended his record on gun control, saying that he has always been a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. He has also accused O'Rourke of politicizing the tragedy for his own gain.

It's been a long road for O'Rourke, traversing the state, and visiting every county to speak to voters in his grassroots style of campaigning. Tonight, the Texas race for Governor comes to an end. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Beto O'Rourke.

What do you think, Texas?

Who will win the Texas race for Governor?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

