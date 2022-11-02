Beto O'Rourke is banking on fundraising momentum heading into the final stretch of the race for Texas Governor.

According to campaign finance reports that came out Tuesday, O'Rourke has out raised Greg Abbott in each of the past three reporting periods, a trend that began in July when O'Rourke took in $10.4 million to Abbott's $8 million. With one public survey released last week showing him down by just four percentage points, Beto O'Rourke is hoping his fundraising advantage will help him close the gap in the polls.

"We just out raised Abbott AGAIN thanks to you. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we turn the page on his failures, overcome his extremism, and move Texas forward." — Beto O'Rourke via Twitter.

Tuesday's reports were the last major filings due before the Nov. 8 election, and they showed O’Rourke brought in $10.5 million from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. While Abbott got $8.8 million in contributions during the same time frame.

O'Rourke and Abbott's campaign both reported spending over $20 million this period. According to the report, O’Rourke is reporting $4.3 million cash on hand and Abbott $3.7 million.

O’Rourke’s fundraising dominance in the final weeks of the campaign comes as polls have continued to tighten, with one public survey released last week showing him down by just four percentage points.

The El Paso Democrat has now out raised Abbott by more than $2 million in each of the past three reporting periods. It’s a stunning reversal from the start of the race, when Abbott reported 10 times more cash on hand than O’Rourke and was widely seen as invincible.

Beto's grassroots campaign brings in a higher number of smaller donations. Will that translate to more votes? O’Rourke said he received more than 511,000 contributions during the latest fundraising period, while Abbott reported 113,000 contributions.

"It's clear that our message of hope and opportunity is connecting with people all across Texas," O'Rourke said in a statement. "I remain grateful for the support we've received from so many who are ready to put people first."

In the 2022 race for Texas Governor, it appears that incumbent Greg Abbott is maintaining his lead in the polls over challenger Beto O'Rourke. Despite O'Rourke's record-breaking fundraising efforts, Abbott has emphasized his experience and ability to lead the state effectively. As Election Day draws closer, it will be interesting to see if O'Rourke can close the gap and ultimately secure the governorship. Only time will tell who will come out victorious on November 8th.

What do you think, Texas?

Will the money make the difference? Who has your vote for Texas Governor?

Let us hear your comments and feedback below.

