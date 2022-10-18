Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.

Austin, TX.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is no stranger to celebrity endorsements. He may have picked up a silent one at this year's Austin City Limits music festival. While onstage Sunday night in Austin, Kacey Musgraves took a break between songs and said: "Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?"

Photo by Chrissy Kleberg @chrissykleberg / Twitter.com

That's when Greg Abbott's Democratic challenger for the Texas Governor seat this November appeared from backstage to bring Musgraves a cold beer, which she took a couple of sips from and then returned to O'Rourke.

The moment quickly went viral, with many people interpreting it as a subtle endorsement of O'Rourke's candidacy by Musgraves. The crowd can be heard screaming in excitement at O'Rourke's appearance.

Beto O'Rourke picks up a silent celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.

In the brief moment that O'Rourke appeared onstage with Musgraves, he didn't say a word. As he was leaving the stage, Musgraves can be heard saying, "That really hit the spot." The crowd began chanting "Beto's" name, before she began her next song.

While Musgraves has not explicitly endorsed any candidate for Texas Governor, she has been critical of Abbott in the past, and makes no efforts to hider her political stance. Musgraves is from Golden, TX, approximately 80 miles from downtown Dallas. In an earlier ACL performance on (Oct. 9). The "Follow Your Arrow" singer and proud Texan called out Sen. Ted Cruz by adding the Texas senator's name to one of her songs.

During her song "High Horse," a song from Musgraves' album Golden Hour, Musgraves sang "cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz / every time they open their mouth… Ted Cruz."

"I said what I said,"

Musgraves told the audience.

Musgraves Twitter account latter shared the moment caught on video, as well as another interaction the two had backstage.

Beto O'Rourke's campaign is continuing its "GOTV" Get Out The Vote rallies across Texas leading up to October 24th when early voting begins. According to the schedule, O'Rourke is set to appear with another celebrity, Lin-Manuel Miranda, when he holds a Houston rally on Tuesday, October 18th. Miranda is the creator of the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton."

The most recent polls show O'Rourke trailing Abbott by 9 points.

Early voting in Texas begins on Monday, October 24th. The general election is on Tuesday, November 8th.

